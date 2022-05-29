https://sputniknews.com/20220529/singapore-decides-to-tackle-water-shortage-with-beer-made-from-urine-1095861320.html

Singapore Decides to Tackle Water Shortage With... Beer Made From Urine

Singapore's water agency suggested a new craft beer that is made mostly of wastewater in order to address water shortage concerns, according to The Independent.NEWBrew is a tropical blonde ale that is claimed to have a “toasted, honey-like aftertaste”, even though before brewing it consists of urine and sewage water. Naturally, the wastewater is made "ultra-clean" before it makes its way into your pint. And it seems that beer lovers are perfectly fine with the new drink.Singapore already recycles wastewater in order to preserve valuable clean water supplies, using what it calls "NEWater" largely for industrial purposes and air-conditioning. During dry periods, the recycled water is added to reservoirs and then gets cleaned to be used as tap water later.The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has estimated that Southeast Asia is likely to face severe consequences of the climate crisis, with its March report highlighting not only the possibility of water shortages, but also the rise of sea level, potential threats to food security and loss of ecosystem.

