https://sputniknews.com/20220529/scientists-discover-fault-proof-method-of-quantum-computing-1095864649.html

Scientists Discover Fault-Proof Method of Quantum Computing

Scientists Discover Fault-Proof Method of Quantum Computing

Like all devices, quantum computers are sometimes prone to making mistakes. However, while the problem was easily fixed in regular computers using... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-29T19:13+0000

2022-05-29T19:13+0000

2022-05-29T19:14+0000

tech

quantum computers

quantum computing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107687/99/1076879906_0:62:1024:638_1920x0_80_0_0_9dbaebfe1494e6ace13b69160a4eb5bc.jpg

Research teams from the University of Innsbruck, RWTH Aachen University and the Forschungszentrum Jülich have discovered a way to protect quantum computers’ computational operations from errors.In regular computers, redundancy data used in operations helps avoid mistakes. However, due to differences in nature, quantum computers just make copies of the data they work with.Researchers decided to distribute logical quantum information into several qubits – the analogue of bits for quantum computers. For the first time in history, research teams implemented a system that runs operations on two logical quantum bits instead of one, thus making these computations fault-proof.The experiment was run on a small ion-trap quantum computer working on a mere 16 trapped atoms, with each qubit taking up seven out of them. However, researchers believe it can be extrapolated onto bigger systems with the computer still able to catch errors using the two quantum bits system.Naturally, such a solution came at a cost of computational power, but even then quantum computers easily surpass regular ones in complicated and precision-demanding operations.Scientists’ next step is to transfer the technology to a bigger machine and test it in more complicated calculations.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

tech, quantum computers, quantum computing