Plane Carrying Indian and Japanese Citizens Disappears Over Nepal, Reports Say

Plane Carrying Indian and Japanese Citizens Disappears Over Nepal, Reports Say

The missing plane was a twin-engine aircraft flown by the budget carrier Tara Air. 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

A plane with 22 people onboard went missing in Nepal on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing officials.According to Indian news agency ANI, the plane was carrying four Indian and three Japanese citizens; the rest of the passengers were Nepalese nationals.The plane was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom, located in the district of Mustang in western Nepal, officials said.The Chief District Officer of Mustang, Netra Prasad Sharma, has said that the plane was last seen over Jomsom, before it “diverted” to Mt. Dhaulagiri. Contact was subsequently lost with the aircraft.A helicopter has been deployed to carry out a search operation in the area, according to a local police official.

