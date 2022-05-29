International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Six Times Overnight, DPR Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Six Times Overnight, DPR Says
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February, as massive shelling carried out by Ukrainian forces in Donbass prompted the mass evacuation of... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
russia, ukraine, donbass
Donetsk people's republic - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Six Times Overnight, DPR Says

04:57 GMT 29.05.2022
