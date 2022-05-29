LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk Six Times Overnight, DPR Says

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February, as massive shelling carried out by Ukrainian forces in Donbass prompted the mass evacuation of civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Moscow stressed the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, and aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Russian troops and Donbass militias continue to make advances in their special military operation, pressing Ukrainian military back from the region.
At the same time, Kiev's forces continue their attacks against the Donbass republics, shelling multiple cities and settlements.
