Israeli Army Arrests Two Individuals Suspected of Terrorism in West Bank

Israeli Army Arrests Two Individuals Suspected of Terrorism in West Bank

Israeli Army Arrests Two Individuals Suspected of Terrorism in West Bank

2022-05-29

2022-05-29T08:39+0000

2022-05-29T08:39+0000

As a result of the operation, two individuals were arrested in the village of Danaba and transferred for further investigation, IDF noted.During the raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp, a riot broke out, with local residents throwing stones and explosives at the Israeli armed forces. One IDF soldier sustained minor injuries and was hospitalised.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks, with violence and clashes occurring in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.

