2022-05-29T08:39+0000
2022-05-29T08:39+0000
middle east
israel
palestinians
west bank
middle east, israel, palestinians, west bank

Israeli Army Arrests Two Individuals Suspected of Terrorism in West Bank

08:39 GMT 29.05.2022
TEL-AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli armed forces arrested two people on suspicion of terrorism in the West Bank, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"IDF, Shin Bet [Israeli Security Agency] and Magav [Israeli Border Police] worked in the early morning hours at several locations throughout the Judea and Samaria area [another name for the West Bank], to arrest wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities," IDF said in a statement.

As a result of the operation, two individuals were arrested in the village of Danaba and transferred for further investigation, IDF noted.
During the raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp, a riot broke out, with local residents throwing stones and explosives at the Israeli armed forces. One IDF soldier sustained minor injuries and was hospitalised.
The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks, with violence and clashes occurring in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.
