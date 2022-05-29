https://sputniknews.com/20220529/iran-flaunts-large-drone-base-hidden-in-mountains-1095863126.html
Iran Flaunts Large Drone Base Hidden in Mountains
Iran Flaunts Large Drone Base Hidden in Mountains
Military drone production is one of the areas in which the Iranian defence industry has achieved high proficiency amid the country's attempts to replace...
Iranian state TV has displayed images from one of the country's underground bases where dozens of drones are stored.While the name and the location of the base were not disclosed, the reporter said that he was transported to it by air from the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, and that it was hidden somewhere in the centre of the Zagros mountains.According to the media outlet, some 100 drones are stationed in the underground facility, which contains a long wide tunnel filled with drones and missiles, all protected from unexpected airstrikes such as those from Israel. Among the drones were the Ababil-5 – the latest version of the Ababil tactical UAVs, which are reportedly armed with Qaem-9 missiles. The latter are similar to the 45 kg air-to-ground AGM-114 Hellfire precision missiles manufactured by the US.Military drone production is one of the areas that the Iranian defence industry became proficient in during recent years.Iran's defence industry took a turn to develop weapons domestically after foreign suppliers were cut off from the country due to sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic. Over the years, Tehran built a range of weapon fabricators, from small arms and fast boats to warships, jets, air defence systems and missiles.
iran
iran, military & intelligence, drones
Iran Flaunts Large Drone Base Hidden in Mountains
17:32 GMT 29.05.2022 (Updated: 17:33 GMT 29.05.2022)
Military drone production is one of the areas in which the Iranian defence industry has achieved high proficiency amid the country's attempts to replace foreign suppliers restricted by international sanctions.
Iranian state TV has displayed images from one of the country's underground bases where dozens of drones are stored.
While the name and the location of the base were not disclosed, the reporter said that he was transported to it by air from the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, and that it was hidden somewhere in the centre of the Zagros mountains.
According to the media outlet, some 100 drones are stationed in the underground facility, which contains a long wide tunnel filled with drones and missiles, all protected from unexpected airstrikes such as those from Israel. Among the drones were the Ababil-5 – the latest version of the Ababil tactical UAVs, which are reportedly armed with Qaem-9 missiles. The latter are similar to the 45 kg air-to-ground AGM-114 Hellfire precision missiles manufactured by the US.
Military drone production is one of the areas that the Iranian defence industry became proficient in during recent years.
Iran's defence industry took a turn to develop weapons domestically after foreign suppliers were cut off from the country due to sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic. Over the years, Tehran built a range of weapon fabricators, from small arms and fast boats to warships, jets, air defence systems and missiles.
