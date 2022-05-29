https://sputniknews.com/20220529/iran-flaunts-large-drone-base-hidden-in-mountains-1095863126.html

Iran Flaunts Large Drone Base Hidden in Mountains

Iran Flaunts Large Drone Base Hidden in Mountains

Military drone production is one of the areas in which the Iranian defence industry has achieved high proficiency amid the country's attempts to replace... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-29T17:32+0000

2022-05-29T17:32+0000

2022-05-29T17:33+0000

iran

military & intelligence

drones

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082959906_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54ea2a8f3003acfad2b681e35fec948a.jpg

Iranian state TV has displayed images from one of the country's underground bases where dozens of drones are stored.While the name and the location of the base were not disclosed, the reporter said that he was transported to it by air from the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, and that it was hidden somewhere in the centre of the Zagros mountains.According to the media outlet, some 100 drones are stationed in the underground facility, which contains a long wide tunnel filled with drones and missiles, all protected from unexpected airstrikes such as those from Israel. Among the drones were the Ababil-5 – the latest version of the Ababil tactical UAVs, which are reportedly armed with Qaem-9 missiles. The latter are similar to the 45 kg air-to-ground AGM-114 Hellfire precision missiles manufactured by the US.Military drone production is one of the areas that the Iranian defence industry became proficient in during recent years.Iran's defence industry took a turn to develop weapons domestically after foreign suppliers were cut off from the country due to sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic. Over the years, Tehran built a range of weapon fabricators, from small arms and fast boats to warships, jets, air defence systems and missiles.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/iranian-military-showcases-new-ababil-5-tactical-drone-reports-say-1094861750.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

iran, military & intelligence, drones