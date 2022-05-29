https://sputniknews.com/20220529/couple-having-sex-on-zoom-disrupts-sabbath-service-in-minnesota-synagogue-1095857511.html
Couple Having Sex on Zoom Disrupts Sabbath Service in Minnesota Synagogue
Couple Having Sex on Zoom Disrupts Sabbath Service in Minnesota Synagogue
Sex on shabbat is encouraged in the Talmud as a good deed - however, a lovemaking session during a religious ceremony might not be such a good idea. 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
A couple watching a Sabbath service via Zoom embarrassed themselves by forgetting to end the call, as they got randy and started making love, showing their sexual activity to all participants involved, according to the New York Post.The indecent display occurred on 14 May, during online services at Beth El synagogue in Minneapolis, which was hosting a bat mitzvah. The report suggests that after the sudden home porn session, someone who saw the couple on Zoom called them, explaining that the video was still on.The report suggests that the incident lasted for about 45 minutes - until the call.The screenshots of the raunchy couple doing it online were shared on social media, while the NYP reported that the synagogue community was not happy to see it spreading online..
Couple Having Sex on Zoom Disrupts Sabbath Service in Minnesota Synagogue
Sex on shabbat is encouraged in the Talmud as a good deed - however, a lovemaking session during a religious ceremony might not be such a good idea.
A couple watching a Sabbath service via Zoom embarrassed themselves by forgetting to end the call, as they got randy and started making love, showing their sexual activity to all participants involved, according to the New York Post.
The indecent display occurred on 14 May, during online services at Beth El synagogue in Minneapolis, which was hosting a bat mitzvah. The report suggests that after the sudden home porn session, someone who saw the couple on Zoom called them, explaining that the video was still on.
The report suggests that the incident lasted for about 45 minutes - until the call.
"It was a Zoom for a bat mitzvah. Most people were not on camera except like, the old bubbes… who don't know how to turn off their camera, and these two people. So the boxes were pretty big and everyone could see who was on camera," one of the spectators said.
The screenshots of the raunchy couple doing it online were shared on social media, while the NYP reported that the synagogue community was not happy to see it spreading online..
"I'm aware of the incident and won't be commenting on the details," managing director of Temple Beth El Matt Walzer said.