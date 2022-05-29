https://sputniknews.com/20220529/at-least-10-people-injured-in-stampede-after-boxing-match-in-new-york---reports-1095865203.html
10 People Injured in Stampede After Rumor of Active Shooter Following NYC Boxing Match - Reports
10 People Injured in Stampede After Rumor of Active Shooter Following NYC Boxing Match - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least people have sustained injuries during a stampede after a world lightweight championship match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-29T20:44+0000
2022-05-29T20:44+0000
2022-05-29T20:48+0000
stampede
boxing match
new york city
gun
injuries
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095865178_3:0:1356:761_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa24fa9d61dc2330329bb3d563a93b.png
According to the newspaper, the incident was caused by loud noise after which people started running, resulting in 10 people being hospitalized with minor injuries. The police dismissed social media reports about an alleged active shooter as incorrect.The match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero had celebrities like singer Madonna and tennis player Naomi Osaka in the audience.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095865178_172:0:1187:761_1920x0_80_0_0_1484e52661641c72e8dcf94108c1d3f2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
stampede, boxing match, new york city, gun, injuries, us
10 People Injured in Stampede After Rumor of Active Shooter Following NYC Boxing Match - Reports
20:44 GMT 29.05.2022 (Updated: 20:48 GMT 29.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least people have sustained injuries during a stampede after a world lightweight championship match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing the city's police department.
According to the newspaper, the incident was caused by loud noise after which people started running, resulting in 10 people being hospitalized with minor injuries. The police dismissed social media reports about an alleged active shooter as incorrect.
The match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero had celebrities like singer Madonna and tennis player Naomi Osaka in the audience.