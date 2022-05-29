International
10 People Injured in Stampede After Rumor of Active Shooter Following NYC Boxing Match - Reports
10 People Injured in Stampede After Rumor of Active Shooter Following NYC Boxing Match - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least people have sustained injuries during a stampede after a world lightweight championship match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn
According to the newspaper, the incident was caused by loud noise after which people started running, resulting in 10 people being hospitalized with minor injuries. The police dismissed social media reports about an alleged active shooter as incorrect.The match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero had celebrities like singer Madonna and tennis player Naomi Osaka in the audience.
20:44 GMT 29.05.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least people have sustained injuries during a stampede after a world lightweight championship match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing the city's police department.
According to the newspaper, the incident was caused by loud noise after which people started running, resulting in 10 people being hospitalized with minor injuries. The police dismissed social media reports about an alleged active shooter as incorrect.
The match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero had celebrities like singer Madonna and tennis player Naomi Osaka in the audience.
