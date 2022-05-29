https://sputniknews.com/20220529/at-least-10-people-injured-in-stampede-after-boxing-match-in-new-york---reports-1095865203.html

10 People Injured in Stampede After Rumor of Active Shooter Following NYC Boxing Match - Reports

At least people have sustained injuries during a stampede after a world lightweight championship match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

According to the newspaper, the incident was caused by loud noise after which people started running, resulting in 10 people being hospitalized with minor injuries. The police dismissed social media reports about an alleged active shooter as incorrect.The match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero had celebrities like singer Madonna and tennis player Naomi Osaka in the audience.

