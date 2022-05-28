https://sputniknews.com/20220528/wheres-the-medias-culpability-in-mass-shootings-1095828938.html
Where's the Media's Culpability in Mass Shootings?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Washington Post admitting Ukraine’s massive losses, whether raising the minimum age to purchase a gun could prevent mass killings, and Biden doubling down on Trump’s aggressive rhetoric towards China.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ukrainians Forces Desperate as Russians Overwhelm DonbassA.J. Delgado - Conservative Columnist | Where’s the Media’s Culpability in Mass Shootings?Peter Kuznick - Professor | Biden Doubles Down on Trump’s Anti-China RhetoricIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the Ukrainian propaganda wall built by the Western media beginning to crack, the Washington Post admitting Ukraine’s massive losses, and Biden getting flak for worsening already poor relations with Russia and China.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by A.J. Delgado for a discussion on whether raising the minimum age to purchase a gun could prevent mass killings, the politicalization of violence in America, and how wall-to-wall media coverage encourages copycat killers.In the third hour, Peter Kuznick joined the conversation to talk about the US seemingly reversing their one China policy, Biden doubling down on his predecessor’s aggressive rhetoric, and the history of US-China relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Where's the Media's Culpability in Mass Shootings?
07:08 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 28.05.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Washington Post admitting Ukraine’s massive losses, whether raising the minimum age to purchase a gun could prevent mass killings, and Biden doubling down on Trump’s aggressive rhetoric towards China.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ukrainians Forces Desperate as Russians Overwhelm Donbass
A.J. Delgado - Conservative Columnist | Where’s the Media’s Culpability in Mass Shootings?
Peter Kuznick - Professor | Biden Doubles Down on Trump’s Anti-China Rhetoric
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the Ukrainian propaganda wall built by the Western media beginning to crack, the Washington Post admitting Ukraine’s massive losses, and Biden getting flak for worsening already poor relations with Russia and China.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by A.J. Delgado for a discussion on whether raising the minimum age to purchase a gun could prevent mass killings, the politicalization of violence in America, and how wall-to-wall media coverage encourages copycat killers.
In the third hour, Peter Kuznick joined the conversation to talk about the US seemingly reversing their one China policy, Biden doubling down on his predecessor’s aggressive rhetoric, and the history of US-China relations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.