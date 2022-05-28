https://sputniknews.com/20220528/wheres-the-medias-culpability-in-mass-shootings-1095828938.html

Where's the Media's Culpability in Mass Shootings?

Where's the Media's Culpability in Mass Shootings?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Washington Post admitting Ukraine’s massive losses, whether raising the... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T07:08+0000

2022-05-28T07:08+0000

2022-05-28T10:08+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

china

taiwan

guns

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095828866_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd43834721f8ec00383ffcd292f377f.png

Where’s the Media’s Culpability in Mass Shootings? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Washington Post admitting Ukraine’s massive losses, whether raising the minimum age to purchase a gun could prevent mass killings, and Biden doubling down on Trump’s aggressive rhetoric towards China.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ukrainians Forces Desperate as Russians Overwhelm DonbassA.J. Delgado - Conservative Columnist | Where’s the Media’s Culpability in Mass Shootings?Peter Kuznick - Professor | Biden Doubles Down on Trump’s Anti-China RhetoricIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the Ukrainian propaganda wall built by the Western media beginning to crack, the Washington Post admitting Ukraine’s massive losses, and Biden getting flak for worsening already poor relations with Russia and China.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by A.J. Delgado for a discussion on whether raising the minimum age to purchase a gun could prevent mass killings, the politicalization of violence in America, and how wall-to-wall media coverage encourages copycat killers.In the third hour, Peter Kuznick joined the conversation to talk about the US seemingly reversing their one China policy, Biden doubling down on his predecessor’s aggressive rhetoric, and the history of US-China relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, china, taiwan, guns, аудио, radio