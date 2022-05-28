International
Live Outside Stade de France Ahead of Champions League Final Between Liverpool and Real Madrid
https://sputniknews.com/20220528/un-special-coordinator-calls-for-restraint-ahead-of-jerusalem-day-1095853151.html
UN Special Coordinator Calls for Restraint Ahead of Jerusalem Day
UN Special Coordinator Calls for Restraint Ahead of Jerusalem Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland called on Saturday for both Israel and Palestine to show restraint... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-28T20:26+0000
2022-05-28T20:26+0000
al-qaeda
jerusalem
palestinians
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095853125_0:142:3071:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b79be8caa012fa148e1cc7ab1542cd.jpg
"As we approach 29 May, I call upon all sides to exercise maximum restraint and make wise decisions to avoid another violent conflict that will only claim more lives. The message of the international community is clear to avoid such an escalation," Wennesland said in a statement.Meanwhile, the Hamas movement urged Palestinians to join demonstrations to protect Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.Israel's national holiday known as Jerusalem Day marks the spread of Israeli sovereignty over the city's eastern part following the 1967 Six-Day War. It will be celebrated on Sunday with a flag march in Jerusalem.
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095853125_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41275eea93b7355cac48484436bb1e3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
al-qaeda, jerusalem, palestinians, hamas

UN Special Coordinator Calls for Restraint Ahead of Jerusalem Day

20:26 GMT 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANAThis picture taken from the Jewish cemetary of the Mount of Olives shows a view of Jerusalem's Old City, during a dust storm, on April 24, 2022.
This picture taken from the Jewish cemetary of the Mount of Olives shows a view of Jerusalem's Old City, during a dust storm, on April 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland called on Saturday for both Israel and Palestine to show restraint ahead of Jerusalem Day, which will be celebrated in Israel tomorrow.
"As we approach 29 May, I call upon all sides to exercise maximum restraint and make wise decisions to avoid another violent conflict that will only claim more lives. The message of the international community is clear to avoid such an escalation," Wennesland said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Hamas movement urged Palestinians to join demonstrations to protect Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Israel's national holiday known as Jerusalem Day marks the spread of Israeli sovereignty over the city's eastern part following the 1967 Six-Day War. It will be celebrated on Sunday with a flag march in Jerusalem.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала