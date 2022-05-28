https://sputniknews.com/20220528/trump-again-hints-at-re-election-bid-in-2024-us-presidential-race-1095838748.html

Trump Again Hints at Re-Election Bid in 2024 US Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump during a speech at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention hinted that he may run for

donald trump

2024 us presidential elections

Trump during the speech criticized numerous actions by the Biden administration, including its handling of the US exit from Afghanistan, anti-energy policies, high gasoline prices, the decision to send $40 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, among others.Biden has already confirmed he will run for re-election in 2024 as well.

