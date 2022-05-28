International
Texas Governor Expects New Laws to Prevent Another Uvalde Type School Shooting
© Sputnik ScreenshotTexas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on May 25, 2022, about the mass shooting in Uvalde a day prior that killed 21 people, 19 of whom were elementary school students.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference that he expects the state to pass new laws that will address gun violence and mental health in light of this week's deadly school shooting in the town of Ulvade, Texas.
"Do we expect laws to come out of this devastating crime? The answer is absolutely, yes," Abbott said on Friday. "And there will be laws in multiple different subject areas."
Abbott said they will also review the shortcoming of current laws that played a key factor in the Uvalde shooting. The state must also pass laws to ensure that schools are safer, Abbott added.
On Tuesday, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, including 19 children, over the course of about an hour before being killed by responding law enforcement officers.
