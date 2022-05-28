https://sputniknews.com/20220528/texas-governor-expects-new-laws-to-prevent-another-uvalde-type-school-shooting-1095839851.html

Texas Governor Expects New Laws to Prevent Another Uvalde Type School Shooting

Texas Governor Expects New Laws to Prevent Another Uvalde Type School Shooting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference that he expects the state to pass new laws that will address gun violence and... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T03:31+0000

2022-05-28T03:31+0000

2022-05-28T03:31+0000

texas governor greg abbott

uvalde

school shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095777389_0:0:2554:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa5a56cdfdc87455de864586ece924b.png

"Do we expect laws to come out of this devastating crime? The answer is absolutely, yes," Abbott said on Friday. "And there will be laws in multiple different subject areas."Abbott said they will also review the shortcoming of current laws that played a key factor in the Uvalde shooting. The state must also pass laws to ensure that schools are safer, Abbott added.On Tuesday, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, including 19 children, over the course of about an hour before being killed by responding law enforcement officers.

uvalde

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

texas governor greg abbott, uvalde, school shooting