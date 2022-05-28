https://sputniknews.com/20220528/tennessee-school-principal-sacked-after-dragging-autistic-student-through-school---photo-1095840122.html
Tennessee School Principal Sacked After Dragging Autistic Student Through School - Photo
Commenting on the decision to fire a Tennessee elementary school principal, leader of Rutherford County Schools Bill Spurlock described the principal's actions... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
On Thursday, a Rutherford County Schools board meeting voted to sack Helen Campbell, the principal of Walter Hill Elementary school, who was on unpaid suspension, after being accused of child abuse, according to Fox News.The board voted 4-2 for Campbell to be fired.According to video evidence presented to the board, in November 2019, when an special education pupil didn't comply with a request from Campbell, she and Bonnie Marlar, a teacher, grabbed the pupil by the ankles and dragged him through the school's hallway.The individuals dragged the pupil for a length of 570 feet with his shirt "riding up in the back and his bare skin rubbing up against that floor", the school board's attorney said.Both women had child abuse charges filed against them, but later the charges were dismissed by a judge. Campbell and Marlar were suspended from work.According to the leader of Rutherford County Schools Bill Spurlock, Campbell was fired for “unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming to a member of the teaching profession, insubordination and neglect of duty”.
