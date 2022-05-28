https://sputniknews.com/20220528/swimming-pools-in-uk-under-threat-of-closure-due-to-rising-energy-prices---reports-1095840014.html

Swimming Pools in UK Under Threat of Closure Due to Rising Energy Prices - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of swimming pools in the United Kingdom are at risk of closure due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sharp increase in... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

Swimming is the most popular form of physical activity in the UK, the newspaper said. However, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the national governing body for swimming in the UK, Swim England, published a report according to which almost half of the 4,000 pools in the country would close by 2030 as they became too old and expensive to upgrade, the newspaper added.Eighty-five percent of surveyed public pool operators say they will reduce services in the next six months, while 63% say they are likely to cut staff, the newspaper noted, citing a UKActive poll.The current situation has forced the UK gym and leisure centers to take such measures as lowering pool temperatures, turning down lights, and urging swimmers to reduce showering times to save on energy costs to keep pools open, the report said.

