https://sputniknews.com/20220528/russian-ambassador-calls-for-common-sense-in-us-rocket-systems-deliveries-to-ukraine-1095841940.html

Russian Ambassador Calls for Common Sense in US Rocket Systems Deliveries to Ukraine

Russian Ambassador Calls for Common Sense in US Rocket Systems Deliveries to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the United States will be guided by common sense when deciding on deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T07:06+0000

2022-05-28T07:06+0000

2022-05-28T07:06+0000

situation in ukraine

us

ukraine

missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089904954_0:659:2048:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_fcff8ec99b34fcdcb3db867afffc452a.jpg

At the same time, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Thursday that the US had not made the final decision on the supply of MLRSs to Ukraine.The ambassador noted that Moscow had repeatedly warned Washington via diplomatic channels that pouring more weaponry to Ukraine significantly increases the risks of escalation.The top diplomat believes that if such weapons are supplied, they may be deployed in close proximity to the borders, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike Russian cities. Antonov noted that Russia will not tolerate this situation and will take the necessary steps to "eliminate the capabilities" of Ukrainian forces.The diplomat called on Washington and Kiev to "come to terms with the reality," and move toward a political resolution of the crisis.On Thursday, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials, that Washington may include advanced long-range rocket weapon systems in a new US military assistance package for Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as next week. Ukraine has been asking the United States to provide Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the report said.On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies implemented comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The West has also supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine worth billions of dollars.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine, missiles