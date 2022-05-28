https://sputniknews.com/20220528/radical-changes-proposed-in-new-system-of-recruitment-for-indian-army-navy--air-force-1095847271.html

Radical Changes Proposed in New System of Recruitment for Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

Radical Changes Proposed in New System of Recruitment for Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

28.05.2022

India's military could see a radical shift in its recruitment process later this year as several changes have been proposed in the employment of soldiers for the three services - Army, Navy, and Air Force, according to daily newspaper The Indian Express.Under the proposed new system, codenamed the Tour of Duty scheme, troops will be hired on a four-year contract before being released from the service.The proposal further states that all the soldiers employed under the scheme will be decommissioned after four years and only a small number - 25 percent of the total - will be allowed to join the force of their choice for full service.However, their previous four years as contracted servicemen would not be considered while their pay and pension are fixed.India's federal government plans to make substantial savings through these reforms.Earlier a soldier in the Indian Army was meant to serve a minimum of 15 years. This was extended to 17 years in 2019.On the other hand, personnel in the Indian Air Force and Navy serve a minimum of 10 years from the date of being commissioned with their respective employer.

