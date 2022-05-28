Procession of Thousands Demanding Resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Starts in Yerevan - Video

International
17:02 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 28.05.2022)
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - A procession of thousands calling for the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has started in Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
By tradition, the procession started in central France Square, where an opposition tent camp has been operating since the beginning of May. The representatives of the clergy and high-ranking retired officers are in the front ranks, according to the correspondent.
The demonstrators intend to walk along the central streets of Yerevan, the correspondent said.
The opposition rallies and demonstrations are being held daily in Armenia for more than a month, with protesters demanding Pashinyan’s resignation and voicing discontent with his position of lowering the bar on the Nagorno-Karabakh’s status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan, which he proclaimed in the parliament on 14 April.
The unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh issue previously triggered mass protests in Armenia in 2020, when opposition forces spoke against the signing of a ceasefire agreement on 10 November 2020, following the Second Karabakh War. Under the agreement, Azerbaijan occupied a number of towns once under Armenian control, including the strategically important city of Shusha. At that time, protests continued until April 2021, when Pashinyan was re-elected as the prime minister in early voting. Opposition likewise called Pashinyan a traitor who was compromising Armenia's stance in the international affairs.
