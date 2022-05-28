https://sputniknews.com/20220528/metropolitan-police-criticised-for-performing-dance-at-crime-ridden-london-suburb---video-1095841173.html

Metropolitan Police Criticised For Performing Dance at Crime-Ridden London Suburb - Video

On 21 May, five police officers performed a hip-hop style dance at a community engagement event in Edmonton, North London. 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

Recent footage showing four police constables and a sergeant dancing in Edmonton, North London became viral after the video was posted on Twitter. In the video, Metropolitan police officers are seen dancing on stage in a north London suburb with a high crime rate.Spectators greeted the dance with applause, but not everyone enjoyed it.According to him, Metropolitan police “have become obsessed with trying to please people who will never be happy”.The police officers' efforts to engage with citizens through their dance also led to negative responses on social media.According to the UK Police website, 387 crimes were reported in Edmonton in March 2022.

