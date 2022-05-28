https://sputniknews.com/20220528/metropolitan-police-criticised-for-performing-dance-at-crime-ridden-london-suburb---video-1095841173.html
Metropolitan Police Criticised For Performing Dance at Crime-Ridden London Suburb - Video
Metropolitan Police Criticised For Performing Dance at Crime-Ridden London Suburb - Video
On 21 May, five police officers performed a hip-hop style dance at a community engagement event in Edmonton, North London. 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
Recent footage showing four police constables and a sergeant dancing in Edmonton, North London became viral after the video was posted on Twitter. In the video, Metropolitan police officers are seen dancing on stage in a north London suburb with a high crime rate.Spectators greeted the dance with applause, but not everyone enjoyed it.According to him, Metropolitan police “have become obsessed with trying to please people who will never be happy”.The police officers' efforts to engage with citizens through their dance also led to negative responses on social media.According to the UK Police website, 387 crimes were reported in Edmonton in March 2022.
Recent footage showing four police constables and a sergeant dancing in Edmonton, North London became viral after the video was posted on Twitter.
In the video, Metropolitan police officers are seen dancing on stage in a north London suburb with a high crime rate.
Spectators greeted the dance with applause, but not everyone enjoyed it.
“It’s a total disgrace. People don’t want to see police dancing in the street. Edmonton is a high-crime area. These officers should be on patrol, not dad dancing,” Mick Neville, a retired senior Scotland Yard detective, said as quoted by the Sun.
According to him, Metropolitan police
“have become obsessed with trying to please people who will never be happy”.
The police officers' efforts to engage with citizens through their dance also led to negative responses on social media.
According to the UK Police website
, 387 crimes were reported in Edmonton in March 2022.