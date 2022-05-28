International
https://sputniknews.com/20220528/joe-biden-says-north-korea-supported-us-sanctions-against-russia-over-ukraine-in-latest-gaffe-1095841371.html
Joe Biden Says North Korea 'Supported' US Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine in Latest Gaffe
Joe Biden Says North Korea 'Supported' US Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine in Latest Gaffe
The 46th POTUS faced graduates at an outdoor ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Friday, giving a signature blunder-infused speech... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-28T06:48+0000
2022-05-28T06:48+0000
us
joe biden
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
united nations
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095496242_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4c3b6464d4a364b2d5bf5863d1cc9bcd.jpg
US President Joe Biden was true to himself and offered up another spectacular gaffe as he addressed the US Naval Academy Class of 2022.His speech, lasting about 45 minutes, contained the typical barrage of accusations against Russia and, specifically, President Vladimir Putin, over its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.At one point during the commencement address Biden said that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (more commonly known as North Korea) had sided with the US against Russia after the Ukraine crisis had exacerbated.Fact check: North Korea was actually one of the countries to vote against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's “invasion” of Ukraine, along with Russia, Belarus, Eritrea and Syria. 35 abstained from the vote at the special emergency session of the General Assembly in March.Moreover, a North Korea spokesperson blamed the US for the actions that Russia was forced to resort to in Ukraine.Biden elsewhere in his address said that actions taken by Putin were “an attempt to — to use my phrase — to Finlandize all of Europe, make it all neutral. Instead, he NATO-ized all of Europe.”The 46th POTUS mispronounced the phrase “Finlandize” as “Fingalize”, as he attempted to make reference to Finland’s Cold-war era of military non-alignment.The US President was also speaking about NATO membership applications submitted on 18 May by Finland and Sweden to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Whether the two countries will be admitted to the alliance hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member countries.And to round it all off, Joe Biden reported to his now “signature” move of whispering into the microphone when emphasising his point, telling the graduates: “I'm your commander-in-chief.”From verbal blunders, such as repeatedly referring to his vice president Kamala Harris as “president”, to making weird gestures, shaking hands with thin air and appearing to be, on occasion, “lost”, Joe Biden has led many observers to question the cognitive abilities of the 79-year old president.The “creepy” stage whisper used by Biden, as on previous occasions, set off a Twitter thread among users.
https://sputniknews.com/20220513/another-private-party-russian-mission-to-un-in-geneva-blasts-unhrc-resolution-on-ukraine-1095477536.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220507/where-am-i-heading-confused-joe-biden-gets-lost-in-room-full-of-people---video-1095328601.html
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095496242_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fad9de6c6cbbc2b39f85a4c5758c058c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), united nations, russia, ukraine

Joe Biden Says North Korea 'Supported' US Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine in Latest Gaffe

06:48 GMT 28.05.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPresident Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The 46th POTUS faced graduates at an outdoor ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Friday, giving a signature blunder-infused speech where he slammed President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s ongoing military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden was true to himself and offered up another spectacular gaffe as he addressed the US Naval Academy Class of 2022.
His speech, lasting about 45 minutes, contained the typical barrage of accusations against Russia and, specifically, President Vladimir Putin, over its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
At one point during the commencement address Biden said that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (more commonly known as North Korea) had sided with the US against Russia after the Ukraine crisis had exacerbated.
“Did anybody think, when I called for sanctions against Russia, in addition to NATO, did Australia, Japan, North Korea, some of the [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries would stand up and support those sanctions?” Biden asked the more than 1,200 midshipmen assembled.
Fact check: North Korea was actually one of the countries to vote against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's “invasion” of Ukraine, along with Russia, Belarus, Eritrea and Syria. 35 abstained from the vote at the special emergency session of the General Assembly in March.
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on April 29, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2022
'Another Private Party': Russian Mission to UN in Geneva Blasts UNHRC Resolution on Ukraine
13 May, 02:41 GMT
Moreover, a North Korea spokesperson blamed the US for the actions that Russia was forced to resort to in Ukraine.
“The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the US and the West, which enforce themselves in high-handedness and abuse of power against other countries,” stated the North's official KCNA news agency, citing an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson.
Biden elsewhere in his address said that actions taken by Putin were “an attempt to — to use my phrase — to Finlandize all of Europe, make it all neutral. Instead, he NATO-ized all of Europe.”
The 46th POTUS mispronounced the phrase “Finlandize” as “Fingalize”, as he attempted to make reference to Finland’s Cold-war era of military non-alignment.
The US President was also speaking about NATO membership applications submitted on 18 May by Finland and Sweden to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Whether the two countries will be admitted to the alliance hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member countries.
And to round it all off, Joe Biden reported to his now “signature” move of whispering into the microphone when emphasising his point, telling the graduates: “I'm your commander-in-chief.”
President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2022
'Where Am I Heading?' Confused Joe Biden 'Gets Lost' in Room Full of People - Video
7 May, 07:47 GMT
From verbal blunders, such as repeatedly referring to his vice president Kamala Harris as “president”, to making weird gestures, shaking hands with thin air and appearing to be, on occasion, “lost”, Joe Biden has led many observers to question the cognitive abilities of the 79-year old president.
The “creepy” stage whisper used by Biden, as on previous occasions, set off a Twitter thread among users.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала