https://sputniknews.com/20220528/joe-biden-says-north-korea-supported-us-sanctions-against-russia-over-ukraine-in-latest-gaffe-1095841371.html

Joe Biden Says North Korea 'Supported' US Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine in Latest Gaffe

Joe Biden Says North Korea 'Supported' US Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine in Latest Gaffe

The 46th POTUS faced graduates at an outdoor ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Friday, giving a signature blunder-infused speech... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T06:48+0000

2022-05-28T06:48+0000

2022-05-28T06:48+0000

us

joe biden

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

united nations

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095496242_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4c3b6464d4a364b2d5bf5863d1cc9bcd.jpg

US President Joe Biden was true to himself and offered up another spectacular gaffe as he addressed the US Naval Academy Class of 2022.His speech, lasting about 45 minutes, contained the typical barrage of accusations against Russia and, specifically, President Vladimir Putin, over its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.At one point during the commencement address Biden said that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (more commonly known as North Korea) had sided with the US against Russia after the Ukraine crisis had exacerbated.Fact check: North Korea was actually one of the countries to vote against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's “invasion” of Ukraine, along with Russia, Belarus, Eritrea and Syria. 35 abstained from the vote at the special emergency session of the General Assembly in March.Moreover, a North Korea spokesperson blamed the US for the actions that Russia was forced to resort to in Ukraine.Biden elsewhere in his address said that actions taken by Putin were “an attempt to — to use my phrase — to Finlandize all of Europe, make it all neutral. Instead, he NATO-ized all of Europe.”The 46th POTUS mispronounced the phrase “Finlandize” as “Fingalize”, as he attempted to make reference to Finland’s Cold-war era of military non-alignment.The US President was also speaking about NATO membership applications submitted on 18 May by Finland and Sweden to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Whether the two countries will be admitted to the alliance hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member countries.And to round it all off, Joe Biden reported to his now “signature” move of whispering into the microphone when emphasising his point, telling the graduates: “I'm your commander-in-chief.”From verbal blunders, such as repeatedly referring to his vice president Kamala Harris as “president”, to making weird gestures, shaking hands with thin air and appearing to be, on occasion, “lost”, Joe Biden has led many observers to question the cognitive abilities of the 79-year old president.The “creepy” stage whisper used by Biden, as on previous occasions, set off a Twitter thread among users.

https://sputniknews.com/20220513/another-private-party-russian-mission-to-un-in-geneva-blasts-unhrc-resolution-on-ukraine-1095477536.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220507/where-am-i-heading-confused-joe-biden-gets-lost-in-room-full-of-people---video-1095328601.html

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

united nations

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, joe biden, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), united nations, russia, ukraine