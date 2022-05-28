https://sputniknews.com/20220528/drip-feed-of-no-confidence-letters-in-bojo-increases-as-mps-urge-pm-to-quit-over-partygate-1095840338.html

‘Drip-Feed’ of No Confidence Letters in BoJo Increases as MPs Urge PM to Quit Over ‘Partygate’

Increasingly more no confidence letters are being submitted over Boris Johnson's leadership since senior civil servant Sue Gray published her report into “partygate”, reported UK media outlets.Thus, former minister Sir Bob Neill has become the 12th Tory MP to submit such a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench Conservative 1922 Committee.Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst and Chair of Parliament's Justice Select Committee, declaring that he did not find the UK Prime Minister’s explanations over lockdown-breaching parties “credible”.Boris Johnson, along with his wife, Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak was slapped with a solitary Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine by Scotland Yard in relation to a surprise party for the UK Prime Minister’s 56th birthday on 19 June 2020 that was found to have breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions.After the Gray dossier had been made public, the PM told MPs in the Commons he was “humbled” by the findings, but pointed out that the police had not fined him for the “brief appearances” at what he believed were “work events” hat he attended to “keep morale as high as possible”.Sir Bob Neill, however, wrote in The Telegraph that the report by Sue Gray had "highlighted a pattern of wholly unacceptable behaviour" within 10 Downing Street, eroding trust in the government.The former lawyer wrote on Friday that he had taken stock of all the explanations Boris Johnson had given, in parliament and elsewhere, but did not find his assertions, “either that no rules were broken or that he was unaware of the breaches, to be credible.”Looking ahead, the Tory MP wrote that if the Conservatives hoped to win the next general election, they should draw lessons from how his own “safe” Tory seat of Bromley had lost seats in May's council elections because people "could not support us under Boris's leadership".Sir Bob Neill acknowledged that he had no “personal animosity towards” the PM, but concluded: “I have come to the conclusion that he should now stand down."No 10’s ‘Toxic Culture’Shortly after this revelation, Alicia Kearns, the MP for Melton who had been rumoured to be a key member of the “pork pie” plot against Boris Johnson in connection to the “partygate” row earlier this year, also claimed she did not have confidence in the PM, who had urged the public to “move on”.In the Commons, despite Sue Gray’s report highlighting incidents of drunkenness, vomiting and "unacceptable" poor treatment of security and cleaning staff, Boris Johnson told the public to “move on” from the “partygate” scandal. He also dodged questions pertaining to one potentially damning event that had evaded scrutiny – the so-called “Abba-themed party” in his own flat on 13 November 2020, with snacks, a supply of alcohol.After Gray said she had “considered whether or not to conduct any further investigation into this event but concluded it was not appropriate or proportionate to do so,” some MPs voiced concerns over what they believed could amount to a “cover-up.”Doubling back to Johnson’s suggestions that the “partygate” issue was ‘done and dusted,’ Alicia Kearns added:The first member of the government to quit since Wednesday’s publication of the full Sue Gray report was Eastleigh MP Paul Holmes, who stood down as ministerial aide in the Home Office.Holmes slammed “a toxic culture” that appeared to have “permeated No 10.” It was not clear if he had written a no confidence letter.Another four MPs - Julian Sturdy, John Baron, David Simmonds and Stephen Hammond - have called for the PM’s resignation since the report’s publication.Ten MPs have said they submitted letters, and a further 13 said Johnson should quit, but others may have called for a no confidence vote in private, according to the i outlet.The chair of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady will be able to call a vote on Boris Johnson’s leadership if he receives 54 no-confidence letters, with the PM then requiring the support of half his MPs - some 180 votes – not to be ousted.

