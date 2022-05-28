https://sputniknews.com/20220528/doors-of-protection-1095838672.html
Doors of Protection
Doors of Protection
A day before prompting outrage for walking out of an interview and refusing to answer “why” mass shootings seem to happen “only in America,” Texas Senator Ted... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
“The killer entered here the same way the killer entered in Santa Fe–through a back door. An unlocked back door. I sat down at roundtables with the families from Santa Fe. We talked about what we need to do to harden schools, including not having unlocked back doors, including not having unlocked doors to classrooms. Having one door that goes in and out of the school.” It was unclear exactly what Cruz might encourage potential future victims of mass shootings to do when faced with a killer armed with a key–or a gun capable of shooting through glass windows.
03:05 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 03:08 GMT 28.05.2022)
A day before prompting outrage for walking out of an interview and refusing to answer “why” mass shootings seem to happen “only in America,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz was already raising eyebrows by seemingly suggesting that the real reason the massacre of schoolchildren in Uvalde took place was due to an excess of doors.
“The killer entered here the same way the killer entered in Santa Fe–through a back door. An unlocked back door. I sat down at roundtables with the families from Santa Fe. We talked about what we need to do to harden schools, including not having unlocked back doors, including not having unlocked doors to classrooms. Having one door that goes in and out of the school.”
It was unclear exactly what Cruz might encourage potential future victims of mass shootings to do when faced with a killer armed with a key–or a gun capable of shooting through glass windows.