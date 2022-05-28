International
https://sputniknews.com/20220528/doors-of-protection-1095838672.html
Doors of Protection
Doors of Protection
A day before prompting outrage for walking out of an interview and refusing to answer “why” mass shootings seem to happen “only in America,” Texas Senator Ted... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-28T03:05+0000
2022-05-28T03:08+0000
cartoons
us
ted cruz
gun control
school shooting
texas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095834987_0:162:1201:837_1920x0_80_0_0_6d29a40ea8f6f96e3ec680bcda077ba8.jpg
“The killer entered here the same way the killer entered in Santa Fe–through a back door. An unlocked back door. I sat down at roundtables with the families from Santa Fe. We talked about what we need to do to harden schools, including not having unlocked back doors, including not having unlocked doors to classrooms. Having one door that goes in and out of the school.” It was unclear exactly what Cruz might encourage potential future victims of mass shootings to do when faced with a killer armed with a key–or a gun capable of shooting through glass windows.
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095834987_0:0:1199:899_1920x0_80_0_0_03367ecc88741cc36c23a0f552069595.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cartoons, us, ted cruz, gun control, school shooting, texas

Doors of Protection

03:05 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 03:08 GMT 28.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Ted RallSenator Ted Cruz took a novel approach. He didn’t blame guns for the Uvalde Texas school massacre. Nor did he blame mental illness. He blamed doors. He said “having one door that goes in and out of the school, having armed police officers at that one door” would have prevented the massacre.
Senator Ted Cruz took a novel approach. He didn’t blame guns for the Uvalde Texas school massacre. Nor did he blame mental illness. He blamed doors. He said “having one door that goes in and out of the school, having armed police officers at that one door” would have prevented the massacre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
US
India
Global
A day before prompting outrage for walking out of an interview and refusing to answer “why” mass shootings seem to happen “only in America,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz was already raising eyebrows by seemingly suggesting that the real reason the massacre of schoolchildren in Uvalde took place was due to an excess of doors.
“The killer entered here the same way the killer entered in Santa Fe–through a back door. An unlocked back door. I sat down at roundtables with the families from Santa Fe. We talked about what we need to do to harden schools, including not having unlocked back doors, including not having unlocked doors to classrooms. Having one door that goes in and out of the school.”
It was unclear exactly what Cruz might encourage potential future victims of mass shootings to do when faced with a killer armed with a key–or a gun capable of shooting through glass windows.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала