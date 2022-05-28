https://sputniknews.com/20220528/concealing-facts-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-blames-predecessor-for-countrys-economic-mess-1095841088.html

'Concealing Facts': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames Predecessor For Country's 'Economic Mess'

After the country's forex reserves plummeted to $10.1Bln on 20 May, Pakistan's government was forced to enact measures to "save the nation from bankruptcy"... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed the government of his predecessor Imran Khan for the country's economic woes.Sharif's remarks during an "address to the nation" on Friday came in the wake of his government's decision to withdraw fuel subsidies, and increase the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene, causing widespread anger among the citizens of the South Asian nation.Petrol now costs 179.86 ($0.90) Pakistani rupees per litre, diesel 174.15 ($0.87) rupees per litre and kerosene 155.56 ($0.78) rupees per litre.Sharif declared that his regime's move was essential to protect the country's foreign currency reserves and stop the country descending into the financial mayhem at present dogging Sri Lanka.The island nation just to the south of India is in economic crisis, with fuel, medicines, and essential food items in short supply, forcing its Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down from his position.Sharif insisted that the decision to raise fuel prices was "difficult" but his government had opted for it with a "heavy heart".Pakistan's decision to raise fuel prices came after Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail returned from Doha where Pakistani officials have been renegotiating a $6Bln economic bail-out package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The package was originally signed by the previous Khan-led government in 2019.But the global financial agency put it on hold after the cricketer-turned-politician's government failed to cut subsidies and proved unable to increase overall collections.Abolishing fuel subsidies was one of the terms set by the IMF for releasing the next installment of the Extended Fund Facility programme.However, Sharif's move was heavily criticised by former premier Imran Khan, who said Pakistanis were due a "massive dose of inflation" because of the staggering increase in prices.Pakistan's economy is in a precarious situation at the moment with $6.4Bln to be paid in US dollar bonds and loans in the next three years, and another $3.16Bln debt due this year, data compiled by financial news outlet Bloomberg said.

