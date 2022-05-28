https://sputniknews.com/20220528/american-empire-continues-to-lash-out-at-signs-of-its-demise-1095839200.html

American Empire Continues to Lash Out at Signs of Its Demise

American Empire Continues to Lash Out at Signs of Its Demise

Oklahoma Continues Assault On Trans Children, Puerto Rican Self-Determination Bill Falls Short, Wimbledon Pays For Athlete Bans. 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-28T07:17+0000

2022-05-28T07:17+0000

2022-05-28T10:00+0000

radio sputnik

by any means necessary

oklahoma

ukraine

taiwan

wimbledon

football

puerto rico

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095839175_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b227153ad0441b0f1e657200f51fe6.png

American Empire Continues To Lash Out At Signs of Its Demise Oklahoma Continues Assault On Trans Children, Puerto Rican Self-Determination Bill Falls Short, Wimbledon Pays For Athlete Bans.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss the Oklahoma legislature passing yet another anti-trans bathroom bill banning transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identities, how this law undercuts Title IX and fits into the broader right-wing assault against public education, how these attacks on trans people fit into the broader attacks against abortion rights and other rights, and the refusal of the Democrats to do anything to protect trans children and adults from this assault.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the recently proposed Puerto Rico Status Act and the smoke and mirrors that this bill represents, how this bill shuts out Boricuas from the conversation about the decolonization of Puerto Rico and how this bill presents an attempt at a false decolonization effort, and the recent history of Boricuas resisting participation in the electoral processes of the US and why a popular movement of Boricuas is vital to the decolonization of the island.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the burgeoning labor issues looming in the negotiations for the collective bargaining agreement for the Canadian football league and how they demonstrate the tactics of bosses to divide workers, the decision to strip the upcoming Wimbledon tournament of ranking points in response to the tournament’s decision to ban Russian and Belorussian players, the effort to stop other tournaments from banning Russian, Belorussian, and players of other nations for the actions of their governments, and the hypocrisy of these bans on players as the UK and the US continue to terrorize the world.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss recent calls to continue escalating and prolonging the war in Ukraine and how the shift to an ultra-aggressive and unified position against Russia and China by the ruling class signals cracks in the American empire, Joe Biden’s recent comments on Taiwan and its intentions of escalating that issue like it has escalated the Ukraine war, the upcoming Summit of the Americas and the US efforts to exclude Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from the summit, and how the responses of Latin American and Caribbean nations to this exclusion signals a growing non-alignment movement that challenges the US Monroe Doctrine attitude.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

oklahoma

ukraine

puerto rico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio sputnik, by any means necessary, oklahoma, ukraine, taiwan, wimbledon, football, аудио, puerto rico, radio