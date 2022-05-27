https://sputniknews.com/20220527/why-real-madrid-is-truly-the-worlds-most-valuable-football-club-1095814788.html

Why Real Madrid Is Truly The World's Most Valuable Football Club

For the fourth year in a row, Real Madrid have been named the world's most valuable football club followed by Catalan giants Barcelona and struggling English... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

American business magazine Forbes has ranked Real Madrid as the most valuable football outfit on the planet, claiming the current La Liga champions are worth a whopping $5.1Bln.According to Forbes' estimation, Real is the only club which at present has a valuation above $5Bln.However, their fierce rivals Barcelona are close behind with a valuation of precisely $5Bln, only $100Mln behind despite continuing to struggle both financially and on the pitch.The Blaugrana have suffered a series of setbacks in the past 12 months - talismanic skipper Lionel Messi left them, their debt soared well above the $1.5Bln mark and Xavi's men got relegated to the Europa League.Returning to Real, it has been a season to remember for Carlo Ancelotti's boys, and come Saturday, could get even better as they face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.Should the Spaniards succeed in overwhelming Mohamed Salah et al at the Stade de France, they will have extended their record of winning Europe's elite club competition the highest number of times.At present, the La Liga champions have 13 Champions League titles to their name and a win in the French capital would secure their 14th.Real added a record 35th La Liga trophy to their cabinet earlier this month, having completely dominated the season from start to finish.As soon as the 2021-22 campaign began, Los Blancos went on to occupy the top spot and remained on top of the table throughout, eventually capturing another Spanish league title with a margin of 13 points, finishing Spain's top flight with 86 points against Barca's second-placed 73.La Liga wasn't the only domestic tournament Real won this season: they captured the Spanish Super Cup in January. Real are also on course to achieve an income of more than $100Mln through their on-field success, including the winning purse for the La Liga, the Spanish Cup titles, and the Champions League final.They could add another $5.35Mln to their coffers by triumphing against Liverpool in the continental finale this weekend.Renovation of the club's iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium is almost complete and the new structure is set to be unveiled next month ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.Last week, the Spanish powerhouse announced that they have signed a $379Mln deal with investment firm Sixth Street, and Legends, the sports hospitality company known for its premium experiences for live venues. According to some of the game's superstars, including David Beckham, Real is a club deeply rooted in history and has a distinct identity in the football world.Furthermore, Real's success on the continental stage is a reason it is the envy of many top European clubs.Thus, in many respects, Real may be considered the world's most valuable football club year after year.Even former India midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi dubbed the club as the "ultimate European powerhouse"."No team has been as successful as Real Madrid in the Champions League. Others struggle to claim the tournament even once but the number of titles they have hoist has already reached double digits," Nabi told Sputnik on Friday."Real's legacy, success, and its superstar footballers, all combine to make it the most powerful club in history," he concluded.

