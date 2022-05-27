https://sputniknews.com/20220527/western-media-struggles-to-mask-ukrainian-losses-1095802220.html
Western Media Struggles to Mask Ukrainian Losses
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Western media second guessing U.S. involvement in Ukraine, the culture of violence plaguing America, and whether Michael Sussmann will get away with pushing the fake Russiagate narrative to the FBI.
Guests:Dan Kovalik - Peace Activist | Western Media Finally Admits Ukraine is Not WinningTyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Democrats Lose Their Grasp on Fake Russia NarrativeIn the first hour, Dan Kovalik joined the show to talk about the Western media second guessing US involvement in Ukraine, why Democrats need to adopt an ‘America first’ agenda to win elections, and whether Biden foresaw the disastrous consequences of sanctions on Russian fuel.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila talked about the media’s culpability for the mass shooting epidemic in America, the culture of violence plaguing the US and nations abroad, and took your calls.In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about Hunter Biden’s dirty secrets found on his laptop from hell, Democrats losing their grasp on narrative control, and whether Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann will get away with pushing the fake Russiagate narrative to the FBI.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Western Media Struggles to Mask Ukrainian Losses
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Western media second guessing US involvement in Ukraine, the culture of violence plaguing America, and whether Michael Sussmann will get away with pushing the fake Russiagate narrative to the FBI.
Dan Kovalik - Peace Activist | Western Media Finally Admits Ukraine is Not Winning
Tyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Democrats Lose Their Grasp on Fake Russia Narrative
In the first hour, Dan Kovalik joined the show to talk about the Western media second guessing US involvement in Ukraine, why Democrats need to adopt an ‘America first’ agenda to win elections, and whether Biden foresaw the disastrous consequences of sanctions on Russian fuel.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila talked about the media’s culpability for the mass shooting epidemic in America, the culture of violence plaguing the US and nations abroad, and took your calls.
In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about Hunter Biden’s dirty secrets found on his laptop from hell, Democrats losing their grasp on narrative control, and whether Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann will get away with pushing the fake Russiagate narrative to the FBI.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.