International
https://sputniknews.com/20220527/us-health-secretary-invokes-defense-production-act-3rd-time-to-boost-infant-formula-supply-1095836318.html
US Health Secretary Invokes Defense Production Act 3rd Time to Boost Infant Formula Supply
US Health Secretary Invokes Defense Production Act 3rd Time to Boost Infant Formula Supply
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act for the third time over a one-week... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-27T21:51+0000
2022-05-27T21:51+0000
baby formula
us department of health and human services
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095556093_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_415047a9d626242fc7a69ddc03b21208.jpg
The invocation will allow Cargill Inc. to place certain orders for infant formula manufacturers ahead of others to ensure such manufacturers can start production at full capacity as soon as possible to address the existing shortage, the release said.On May 18, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. Since then, at least 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of infant formula have been transported from Switzerland to Indiana to help alleviate the shortages.On May 22, Becerra invoked the Defense Production Act for a second time to authorize manufacturers Abbott Nutrition and Mead Johnson/Reckitt to obtain raw materials and consumables needed to accelerate the production of infant formula.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095556093_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87f4804e59cd67b4323fbb08029d3ab4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
baby formula, us department of health and human services, biden administration

US Health Secretary Invokes Defense Production Act 3rd Time to Boost Infant Formula Supply

21:51 GMT 27.05.2022
© AP Photo / David J. PhillipInfant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston.
Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2022
© AP Photo / David J. Phillip
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act for the third time over a one-week period to boost infant formula production amid acute shortages.

"US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra today invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) for a third time in less than a week, moving to ensure Cargill Inc. (Cargill) can deliver the raw materials to maximize production of infant formula," the department said in a press release.

The invocation will allow Cargill Inc. to place certain orders for infant formula manufacturers ahead of others to ensure such manufacturers can start production at full capacity as soon as possible to address the existing shortage, the release said.
On May 18, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. Since then, at least 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of infant formula have been transported from Switzerland to Indiana to help alleviate the shortages.
On May 22, Becerra invoked the Defense Production Act for a second time to authorize manufacturers Abbott Nutrition and Mead Johnson/Reckitt to obtain raw materials and consumables needed to accelerate the production of infant formula.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала