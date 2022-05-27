https://sputniknews.com/20220527/us-health-secretary-invokes-defense-production-act-3rd-time-to-boost-infant-formula-supply-1095836318.html

US Health Secretary Invokes Defense Production Act 3rd Time to Boost Infant Formula Supply

The invocation will allow Cargill Inc. to place certain orders for infant formula manufacturers ahead of others to ensure such manufacturers can start production at full capacity as soon as possible to address the existing shortage, the release said.On May 18, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. Since then, at least 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of infant formula have been transported from Switzerland to Indiana to help alleviate the shortages.On May 22, Becerra invoked the Defense Production Act for a second time to authorize manufacturers Abbott Nutrition and Mead Johnson/Reckitt to obtain raw materials and consumables needed to accelerate the production of infant formula.

