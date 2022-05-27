https://sputniknews.com/20220527/us-extends-tariff-waiver-on-chinese-products-vital-to-covid-19-needs---trade-office-1095834787.html
US Extends Tariff Waiver on Chinese Products Vital to COVID-19 Needs - Trade Office
The exclusions were initially scheduled to expire on May 3, but will now be extended through November 30, the release said.The waiver will apply to 81 medical products from China that are vital to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the release added.The United States began levying tariffs on Chinese goods in January of 2018 during the Trump administration.However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration granted the tariff exclusions on these Chinese-made products on December 29, 2020.
US Extends Tariff Waiver on Chinese Products Vital to COVID-19 Needs - Trade Office
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States extended a tariff waiver for Chinese-made medical products necessary to address the novel coronavirus for an additional six months, the US Trade Representatives Office said on Friday.
"The Office of the United States Trade Representative today announced the further extension of the COVID -19 related product exclusions in the China Section 301 Investigation," the US trade office said in a press release.
The exclusions were initially scheduled to expire on May 3, but will now be extended through November 30, the release said.
The waiver will apply to 81 medical products from China that are vital to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the release added.
The United States began levying tariffs on Chinese goods in January of 2018 during the Trump administration.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration granted the tariff exclusions on these Chinese-made products on December 29, 2020.