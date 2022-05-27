https://sputniknews.com/20220527/us-extends-tariff-waiver-on-chinese-products-vital-to-covid-19-needs---trade-office-1095834787.html

US Extends Tariff Waiver on Chinese Products Vital to COVID-19 Needs - Trade Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States extended a tariff waiver for Chinese-made medical products necessary to address the novel coronavirus for an... 27.05.2022

The exclusions were initially scheduled to expire on May 3, but will now be extended through November 30, the release said.The waiver will apply to 81 medical products from China that are vital to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the release added.The United States began levying tariffs on Chinese goods in January of 2018 during the Trump administration.However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration granted the tariff exclusions on these Chinese-made products on December 29, 2020.

