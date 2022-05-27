International
US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial Probe, New York Attorney General Says
16:05 GMT 27.05.2022 (Updated: 16:06 GMT 27.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEBIn this file photo taken on October 21, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures at the end of a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns in Gastonia, North Carolina
In this file photo taken on October 21, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures at the end of a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns in Gastonia, North Carolina - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEB
