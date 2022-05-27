https://sputniknews.com/20220527/us-court-dismisses-trump-lawsuit-to-stop-financial-probe-new-york-attorney-general-says-1095830533.html
US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial Probe, New York Attorney General Says
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - A US federal court dismissed the lawsuit by former president Donald Trump to stop an investigation into the Trump Organisation's finances... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International
16:05 GMT 27.05.2022 (Updated: 16:06 GMT 27.05.2022)
“In a big victory, a federal court has dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless lawsuit to stop my office’s investigation into his and the Trump Organisation’s financial dealings,” James said
via Twitter.
The Office of the New York Attorney General has been investigating the Trump family and Trump Organisation to determine whether they inflated the value of their assets to obtain loans beyond merit, despite attempts by Trump and his legal team to halt the state probe through noncompliance and appeals.
Trump was ordered by a New York Judge to pay $110,000 in fines in order to lift civil contempt findings against him, which resulted from his family's refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by James.
“Frivolous lawsuits won’t stop us from completing our lawful, legitimate investigation,” James said.
Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing. The former president had previously called James' probe "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time."