US, Allies to Consider Unilateral Steps Against N. Korea in Absence of UNSC Action - Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies will consider taking unilateral steps against North Korea, including imposing additional sanctions, if... 27.05.2022

2022-05-27T02:17+0000

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a US-sponsored resolution that would have tightened sanctions on North Korea because Russia and China vetoed the proposal. The US remains concerned over Pyongyang's advancements in its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology and nuclear weapon programs.The United States will not hesitate to take further actions that are in the interests of its security and that of its closest allies around the world, Thomas-Greenfield added.In vetoing the US-sponsored resolution, Russia and China argued that such a measure would not resolve any problems and would worsen the situation.North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security in the region and trade.

