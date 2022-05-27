https://sputniknews.com/20220527/trump-calls-uvalde-school-shooting-savage-barbaric-atrocity-that-shocks-every-american-1095836988.html
Trump Calls Uvalde School Shooting 'Savage, Barbaric Atrocity' That Shocks Every American
2022-05-27T22:27+0000
2022-05-27T22:27+0000
2022-05-27T22:28+0000
22:27 GMT 27.05.2022 (Updated: 22:28 GMT 27.05.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump called the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a "savage and barbaric atrocity" that shocks the conscience of every American.
"In Uvalde, you know all about that and what a horrible, horrible thing it was, to see it, to watch it. to hear about it," Trump said.
"The terrible murder of 19 innocent children and two adult teachers, with many badly injured, was a savage and barbaric atrocity that shocks the conscience of every single American. So horrible."
Trump, who spoke during the regular National Rifle Association (NRA) convention, asked for a minute of silence and read out the names of each victim.
On Tuesday, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, including 19 children
, over the course of about an hour before being killed by responding law enforcement officers.
The shooting incident came shortly after another mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, by a mentally disturbed teenager and an alleged white supremacist. The FBI qualified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. Three individuals were injured and ten others killed by the shooter.
The Biden administration and congressional lawmakers have renewed discussions
about passing additional gun control legislation following the Uvalde shooting. So far this year, there have been more than 200
mass shootings in the United States and 27
school shootings.