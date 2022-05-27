https://sputniknews.com/20220527/trump-calls-uvalde-school-shooting-savage-barbaric-atrocity-that-shocks-every-american-1095836988.html

Trump Calls Uvalde School Shooting 'Savage, Barbaric Atrocity' That Shocks Every American

Trump Calls Uvalde School Shooting 'Savage, Barbaric Atrocity' That Shocks Every American

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump called the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a "savage and barbaric...

"In Uvalde, you know all about that and what a horrible, horrible thing it was, to see it, to watch it. to hear about it," Trump said. Trump, who spoke during the regular National Rifle Association (NRA) convention, asked for a minute of silence and read out the names of each victim.On Tuesday, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, including 19 children, over the course of about an hour before being killed by responding law enforcement officers.The shooting incident came shortly after another mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, by a mentally disturbed teenager and an alleged white supremacist. The FBI qualified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. Three individuals were injured and ten others killed by the shooter.The Biden administration and congressional lawmakers have renewed discussions about passing additional gun control legislation following the Uvalde shooting. So far this year, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States and 27 school shootings.

mass shooting