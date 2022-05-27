https://sputniknews.com/20220527/texas-police-official-waiting-for-tactical-team-amid-uvalde-shooting-was-wrong-decision-1095832626.html

Texas Police Official: Waiting For Tactical Team Amid Uvalde Shooting Was 'Wrong Decision'

Texas Police Official: Waiting For Tactical Team Amid Uvalde Shooting Was 'Wrong Decision'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision made by the incident commander not to enter the Uvalde school in the wake of the shooting and wait for the tactical team... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T17:17+0000

2022-05-27T17:17+0000

2022-05-27T17:21+0000

us

shooting

texas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095764404_0:96:3042:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_7d59856dc008f209231d6631ce593f07.jpg

"The decision was made that this was a barricaded subject situation, there was time to retreat the kids and wait for a tactical team with the equipment to go ahead and breach the door and take on the subject at that point," McCraw said during a press conference. McCraw explained that the on-scene commander considered the situation transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject and there were no more children at risk."Obviously, based upon the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were at risk and it was in fact still an active shooter situation and not a barricaded subject," he said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, shooting, texas