https://sputniknews.com/20220527/sunaks-u-turn-on-energy-profits-levy-in-15bn-support-package-criticised-as-drop-in-the-ocean-1095814100.html

Sunak’s U-turn on ‘Energy Profits Levy’ in £15bn Support Package Criticised as 'Drop in the Ocean’

Sunak’s U-turn on ‘Energy Profits Levy’ in £15bn Support Package Criticised as 'Drop in the Ocean’

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new package of financial support as he delivered a statement at the House of Commons on 26 May amid urgent calls to... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T05:30+0000

2022-05-27T05:30+0000

2022-05-27T05:30+0000

uk

rishi sunak

cost of living

taxes

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105936/86/1059368607_0:224:3300:2080_1920x0_80_0_0_b00540f1361a0b879859bcdb7e2111b9.jpg

As Rishi Sunak unveiled a £15bn ($18,9) emergency package of support to address the cost of living crisis in the House of Commons on Thursday, critics described it as no more than a “quick fix” that the Treasury “dithered and delayed” over for too long.The new support package, coming on top of the £22bn the government already announced in February, has been touted by Sunak as a “significant set of interventions” conceived to help the poorest in society. It is to be partly funded by a temporary windfall tax on oil and gas companies.This is a huge U-turn for the government, which has adamantly resisted pressure from the opposition Labour party and the Liberal Democrats to introduce a levy on energy firms.Addressing MPs in the Commons, Sunak announced what he referred to as a “temporary” tax, with oil and gas companies set to be charged at a rate of 25 percent on profits to raise about £5 billion of the revenue for the support plan.The Chancellor said he had seen “extraordinary profits” reaped by energy firms as a result of “surging global commodity prices. However, he clarified that his plan represented a “sensible middle ground", as his plan included a new investment allowance that will mean “for every pound a company invests they will get back 90% in tax relief – the more the company invests the less tax they will pay”.The energy levy will also have a “sunset clause” written in to the legislation, signifying that it will be phased out "if oil and gas prices return to historically more levels" and could be in place to the end of December 2025.The levy on energy companies had previously been rejected by government ministers and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who warned it could deter much-needed investment.Announcing the measures on Thursday, Rishi Sunak said:The new support package includes:Thursday’s announcement came as inflation soared to a 40-year high, as prices are rising by 9 percent a year in the UK. Energy bills were predicted to climb by a further £800, as energy watchdog Ofgem signalled that the price cap on domestic fuels would likely soar to around £2,800 in autumn. The Bank of England had fed into the concerns, warning inflation might reach 10 percent within months and predicting "apocalyptic" food price rises, in part due to the self-inflicted fallout from sanctions the UK and other western countries have imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.A ‘Sticking Plaster’ & ‘Quick Fix’Critics, however, have warned that the measures announced by the UK government still only amounted to a “sticking plaster” that failed to tackle longer-term cost of living pressure on households.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said Sunak’s U-turn on the windfall tax showed Labour was “winning the battle of ideas in Britain.” She also argued that the change of heart had come months too late.Some Tory backbenchers also found fault with the levy, as Richard Drax accused the Chancellor of “throwing red meat to socialists”, and Craig Mackinlay said:Stuart Rose, chair of Asda, a British supermarket chain, warned the measures were still only a “drop in the ocean.”Labour MP Kate Osborne said the U-turn is “just not enough.”TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said the Chancellor should have acted “far sooner than his inadequate Spring Statement” and that his “dither and delay has caused unnecessary hardship and worry for millions.”Unison general secretary Christina McAnea warned that the emergency support announcement “took too long and isn’t enough.”There has also been a response from British Petroleum.

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/uk-households-face-cost-of-living-hell-forced-to-choose-between-meals-or-heating-shows-poll-1095028889.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220524/uk-cap-on-home-energy-bills-set-to-rise-by-800-in-autumn-thanks-to-russia-sanctions-1095743458.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, rishi sunak, cost of living, taxes, boris johnson