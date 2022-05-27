https://sputniknews.com/20220527/six-uk-soldiers-from-queens-guard-reportedly-arrested-amid-drugs-sting-operation-1095817561.html

Six UK Soldiers From Queen’s Guard Reportedly Arrested Amid Drugs Sting Operation

Six UK Soldiers From Queen’s Guard Reportedly Arrested Amid Drugs Sting Operation

The Royal Military Police have arrested six soldiers who were supposed to take part in Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T10:41+0000

2022-05-27T10:41+0000

2022-05-27T10:41+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

soldiers

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102981/60/1029816077_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_af1e5d1db6595e88bf3a685fafadc600.jpg

The six soldiers of the Irish Guards from the Queen's troops and a veteran sergeant were arrested this week in a drugs sting operation carried out by the Royal Military Police, according to daily British tabloid, The Mirror.The soldiers were detained on suspicion of having dealings with drugs. They also face charges of money-laundering and loan-shark operations, according to the report.Later, five of them were released on bail.He added that the Army “does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour”.They were detained on Wednesday in Hampshire, Berkshire, North Wales and Northern Ireland.According to report, the soldiers under investigation were set to take part in Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee.Celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne will take place throughout 2022, but the main events will take place between 2 and 5 June.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, queen elizabeth ii, soldiers, arrest