https://sputniknews.com/20220527/six-uk-soldiers-from-queens-guard-reportedly-arrested-amid-drugs-sting-operation-1095817561.html
Six UK Soldiers From Queen’s Guard Reportedly Arrested Amid Drugs Sting Operation
Six UK Soldiers From Queen’s Guard Reportedly Arrested Amid Drugs Sting Operation
The Royal Military Police have arrested six soldiers who were supposed to take part in Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 27.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-27T10:41+0000
2022-05-27T10:41+0000
2022-05-27T10:41+0000
uk
queen elizabeth ii
soldiers
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102981/60/1029816077_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_af1e5d1db6595e88bf3a685fafadc600.jpg
The six soldiers of the Irish Guards from the Queen's troops and a veteran sergeant were arrested this week in a drugs sting operation carried out by the Royal Military Police, according to daily British tabloid, The Mirror.The soldiers were detained on suspicion of having dealings with drugs. They also face charges of money-laundering and loan-shark operations, according to the report.Later, five of them were released on bail.He added that the Army “does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour”.They were detained on Wednesday in Hampshire, Berkshire, North Wales and Northern Ireland.According to report, the soldiers under investigation were set to take part in Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee.Celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne will take place throughout 2022, but the main events will take place between 2 and 5 June.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102981/60/1029816077_73:0:961:666_1920x0_80_0_0_e75e27d7d3824fb0f5284031b09c7b29.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, queen elizabeth ii, soldiers, arrest
Six UK Soldiers From Queen’s Guard Reportedly Arrested Amid Drugs Sting Operation
The Royal Military Police have arrested six soldiers who were supposed to take part in Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The six soldiers of the Irish Guards from the Queen's troops and a veteran sergeant were arrested this week in a drugs sting operation carried out by the Royal Military Police, according to daily British tabloid, The Mirror.
The soldiers were detained on suspicion of having dealings with drugs. They also face charges of money-laundering and loan-shark operations, according to the report.
Later, five of them were released on bail.
"As part of a planned operation, the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money-lending and laundering offences,” an Army spokeman said, as quoted by The Mirror.
He added that the Army “does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour”.
They were detained on Wednesday in Hampshire, Berkshire, North Wales and Northern Ireland.
According to report, the soldiers under investigation were set to take part in Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
.
Celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne will take place throughout 2022, but the main events will take place between 2 and 5 June.