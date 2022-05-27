https://sputniknews.com/20220527/russias-president-putin-participates-in-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-meeting-1095814736.html

Russia's President Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting

Russia's President Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is being held on Friday via videoconference. The Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) was established in 2014 by... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T11:02+0000

2022-05-27T11:02+0000

2022-05-27T11:02+0000

eurasian economic union

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095818848_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_91bd6b7d01fe9c325f5a1e1ffa459faf.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via videoconference from Moscow.It is expected that the Russian president will be joined by the heads of other countries in the Eurasian Economic Union - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the event via video link. The leaders of two observer states will also take part, as was announced earlier: the presidents of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel.Zhaparov will chair the summit, since the chairmanship of the EAEU in 2022 passed to Kyrgyzstan.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia's President Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting stream 2022-05-27T11:02+0000 true PT67M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

eurasian economic union, russia, vladimir putin, видео