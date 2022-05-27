https://sputniknews.com/20220527/russias-president-putin-participates-in-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-meeting-1095814736.html
Russia's President Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is being held on Friday via videoconference. The Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) was established in 2014 by...
eurasian economic union
russia
vladimir putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via videoconference from Moscow.It is expected that the Russian president will be joined by the heads of other countries in the Eurasian Economic Union - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the event via video link. The leaders of two observer states will also take part, as was announced earlier: the presidents of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel.Zhaparov will chair the summit, since the chairmanship of the EAEU in 2022 passed to Kyrgyzstan.
Russia's President Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is being held on Friday via videoconference. The Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) was established in 2014 by the former Soviet states of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the members.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via videoconference from Moscow.
It is expected that the Russian president will be joined by the heads of other countries in the Eurasian Economic Union - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the event via video link.
The leaders of two observer states will also take part, as was announced earlier: the presidents of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Zhaparov will chair the summit, since the chairmanship of the EAEU in 2022 passed to Kyrgyzstan.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!