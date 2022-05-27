https://sputniknews.com/20220527/russian-mod-publishes-map-of-mariupol-ports-humanitarian-corridor-for-foreign-vessels-1095820881.html

Russian MoD Publishes Map of Mariupol Port's Humanitarian Corridor For Foreign Vessels

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that Mariupol's port will become fully operational on 27 or 28 May. 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Defence Ministry has published a map of a humanitarian corridor for the foreign vessels to exit the port of Mariupol.Exiting the port to the assembly area seven nautical miles away from Mariupol will take place during daylight hours accompanied by tugs. The opening of the corridor became possible as Russia earlier said that it had cleared the port's water area of mines."As a result of the series of measures carried out by the Russian Navy's forces, the mine danger in the water area of Mariupol's port has been eliminated and civilian vessels can safely use the harbour," the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said.According to Mizintsev's statement, from 08:00 Moscow time on 25 May, the Russian Armed Forces opened the marine humanitarian corridor in the Sea of Azov with a length of 115 miles and a width of 2 miles which is operational 24 hours a day. The coordinates of the assembly point are 46°55"N, 37°29"E and the disbandment point is 45°08"N, 36°31"E.The humanitarian corridor will operate every day.

