Reckless US Actions Create Cracks in Ruling Class Unity on Ukraine

Sanctions Bring World To Brink of Hunger, Colombia Poised To Chart New Path In Upcoming Elections, US Scramble For Africa Moves On To Zambia 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss how the war in Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions placed by the US and its allies is exacerbating long standing issues of inflation and food scarcity, the misattribution of this crisis as solely the result of Russia’s war in Ukraine and not the sanctions placed on Russia, how the US and Europe are making their working and poor people pay for this proxy war in Ukraine through inflation and sending money and weapons to Ukraine, the race between propaganda and truth as support for the Ukraine war may wane just as support for the war in Iraq waned, and how the global south is suffering from the sanctions on Russia.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan , National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss the stakes of the upcoming elections in Colombia featuring progressive candidate Gustavo Petro, the history of fraud and assassinations of presidential candidates in Colombia and the recent threats on the candidates of the progressive Historic Pact, the record of US involvement in supporting the right wing in Colombia and how the US may attempt to co-opt this potential center-left government, and the role of the movement of the Colombian people in creating the conditions for this potential new government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss what’s behind AFRICOM’s recent expansion into Africa and why the US is interested in securing the natural resources of Zambia for corporations, the International Court of Justice’s recent ruling that Uganda must pay the Democratic Republic of the Congo reparations for conflicts it instigated and the role that the US and the UK played in supplying weapons used in those conflicts, and how China’s investment in the African continent likely is part of the calculus behind AFRICOM’s expansion into Zambia.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Lauria, Editor of Consortium News to discuss the censorship of a video of the recording of the call between Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt, the then US ambassador to Ukraine that details the US designs behind the 2014 Maidan coup, the long history before the war that contextualizes why Russia ultimately decided to invade and how that history is being censored as part of the propaganda campaign to justify NATO and US intervention, what pan-Africanism means in this particular moment of war over Ukraine and the racist terror attack in Buffalo, the US stirring up more danger by risking real military conflict over Taiwan, and recently elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese squandering his best chances at aiding Julian Assange as he faces extradition to the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

