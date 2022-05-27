https://sputniknews.com/20220527/queen-elizabeth-ii-releases-private-home-videos-to-mark-platinum-jubilee-1095813957.html

Queen Elizabeth II Releases Private Home Videos to Mark Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II Releases Private Home Videos to Mark Platinum Jubilee

In early June, the United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne with four days of public events. 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T06:05+0000

2022-05-27T06:05+0000

2022-05-27T06:05+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091979055_0:150:3109:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_d07e059f60a820229b86a0bb893bac33.jpg

Previously unseen home films from the Queen's personal video archive will be shown in the upcoming BBC documentary 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen'.The video will show the monarch's life from childhood to her coronation in 1953 at the age of 27, the BBC says.The Queen granted unique access to hundreds of films which were shot by her, her parents and her late husband Prince Philip, as part of the celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, to mark her 70 years on the throne.Recently, Queen Elizabeth visited Paddington Station in London to see the completed Elizabeth line (previously Crossrail), which has been named in her honour after more than a decade of construction and is intended to serve 41 stations.The Queen's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953. At the insistence of the 27-year-old monarch, the solemn ceremony was broadcast on television. It was attended by about 8,000 guests.

2022

News

en_EN

uk, queen elizabeth ii