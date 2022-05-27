https://sputniknews.com/20220527/queen-elizabeth-ii-releases-private-home-videos-to-mark-platinum-jubilee-1095813957.html
Queen Elizabeth II Releases Private Home Videos to Mark Platinum Jubilee
In early June, the United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne with four days of public events.
Previously unseen home films from the Queen's personal video archive will be shown in the upcoming BBC documentary 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen'.
The video will show the monarch's life from childhood to her coronation in 1953 at the age of 27, the BBC says.
The Queen granted unique access to hundreds of films which were shot by her, her parents and her late husband Prince Philip, as part of the celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, to mark her 70 years on the throne.
"Cameras have always been a part of our lives. I think there's a difference to watching a home movie when you know who it is on the other side of the lens, holding the camera. It adds to the sense of intimacy. Like many families, my parents wanted to keep a record of our precious moments together. And when it was our turn with our own family, we did the same. I always enjoyed capturing family moments. Private photos can often show the fun behind the formality," the Queen said in a message recorded at Windsor Castle to present the film.
Recently, Queen Elizabeth visited Paddington Station
in London to see the completed Elizabeth line (previously Crossrail), which has been named in her honour after more than a decade of construction and is intended to serve 41 stations.
The Queen's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953. At the insistence of the 27-year-old monarch, the solemn ceremony was broadcast on television. It was attended by about 8,000 guests.