https://sputniknews.com/20220527/pla-holds-large-scale-drills-around-taiwan-nuland-pyatt-tape-removed-from-youtube-1095812844.html

PLA Holds Large Scale Drills Around Taiwan; Nuland-Pyatt Tape Removed From Youtube

PLA Holds Large Scale Drills Around Taiwan; Nuland-Pyatt Tape Removed From Youtube

The Chinese military held another round of military drills near the Island of Taiwan in response to President Biden's vow to defend the rebel province. 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T08:18+0000

2022-05-27T08:18+0000

2022-05-27T08:18+0000

ted cruz

nato

china

taiwan

the critical hour

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095812553_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b96b6d79bc55f8508e291a5b5568b475.png

PLA Holds Large Scale Drills Around Taiwan; Nuland-Pyatt Tape Removed From Youtube The Chinese military held another round of military drills near the Island of Taiwan in response to President Biden's vow to defend the rebel province.

Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Chinese military held another round of military drills near the Island of Taiwan seemingly in response to President Biden's vow to defend the rebel province. Also, China pushes a pacific deal to counter the US push in the area.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. The Poles are creeping towards possible action in Ukraine. Also, Europeans are facing permanently elevated gas prices and the former president of Moldova says he was framed.Margaret Flowers, Pediatrician and Health Reform Activist, joins us to discuss the Texas shooting. Ted Cruz is taking abuse from angry constituents as the Senate is set to leave town with no action on gun control.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and author joins us to discuss Russia Gate. Hunter Biden has recruited a group of lawyers allegedly to investigate the origins of laptop gate. Also, there is growing concern that the Durham investigation is a cover up and the infamous conversation between Victoria Nuland and Jeffrey Pyatt, naming the government of Ukraine, has been removed from youtube after 8 years.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the government a 6 day deadline to name the date for new elections. Also, Israel's assasination of an Iranian general may be meant to throw a monkey wrench in the potential Iran nuclear deal negotiations with the US.Dr Jack Rasmus, Prof. in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The Fed is raising interest rates and some argue that it will create a recession but have no effect on inflation. Also, crypto currency is falling but some observers suspect that it will make a comeback.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq joins us to discuss foreign policy. The EU is looking to make it illegal to break sanctions against Russia. Also, Henry Kissinger is arguing that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to make a deal.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The G5 was created in 2014 in Africa to ostensibly address trade issues but Vijay Prishad argues that it was always about Western influence and security issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

ted cruz, nato, china, taiwan, аудио, the critical hour, radio