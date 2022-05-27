https://sputniknews.com/20220527/new-oklahoma-law-that-forces-trans-women-to-use-mens-bathrooms-denounced-as-unconstitutional-1095837275.html

‘Unconstitutional’: Oklahoma Gov. Signs New Transgender ‘Bathroom Bill’, Stirs Controversy

'Unconstitutional': Oklahoma Gov. Signs New Transgender 'Bathroom Bill', Stirs Controversy

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law the third “bathroom bill” to be passed in the US, although similar bills have been proposed in more than a dozen states.Further, enforcement of the bill is done by parent complaint - a third-party enforcement method adopted by several states in the wake of the passage of Texas’ SB8 abortion restriction law last year, which has so far dodged being swatted down by the US Supreme Court.Because the bill is declared an “emergency,” it is not required to give a grace period between passage and activation and became immediately enforceable on Thursday.The bill’s effect will be to ban transgender people from using bathrooms and changing facilities associated with their gender, forcing them to use those facilities for the sex they were assigned at birth. Last year, Stitt banned trans people from changing the sex on their birth certificates.Only two other states have passed such bills into law: North Carolina did so in 2016, causing a nationwide political firestorm that backfired economically as people boycotted doing business in the state; and Tennessee, which passed a bill into law last year that was blocked from implementation by a judge before being struck down last week by a federal judge.Freedom Oklahoma, a statewide LGBTQ rights advocacy group, said in a statement following the bill’s passage that rather than protect children, it would expose trans children to increased danger.“This policy requires trans students to be regularly outed at school, to possibly unsafe contacts, targeting their ability to continue using the bathroom as needed, relegating them to either separate facilities or creating scenarios where trans girls may be forced to use a bathroom with boys and trans boys forced to use a bathroom with girls,” Freedom Oklahoma said.Earlier this year, Stitt also signed into law a bill that prevents trans girls from playing on girls’ sports teams in public schools or colleges, and a bill banning the state from implementing any kind of nonbinary gender recognition on birth certificates.To the south in Texas, the state’s Supreme Court earlier this month restored a Child Protective Services program that investigates parents of transgender youth who give their children gender-affirming treatment, including puberty blockers or hormone therapy. The program is based on a directive earlier this year by State Attorney General Ken Paxton which reinterpreted that behavior as a type of child abuse. Critics have noted that seizing trans children and placing them with families who would force them to detransition meets United Nations definitions of genocide.

