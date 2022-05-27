https://sputniknews.com/20220527/john-terrys-war-of-words-with-rio-ferdinand-escalates-as-chelsea-icon-calls-himself-the-greatest-1095818874.html
John Terry's War of Words With Rio Ferdinand Escalates as Chelsea Icon Calls Himself 'The Greatest'
John Terry's War of Words With Rio Ferdinand Escalates as Chelsea Icon Calls Himself 'The Greatest'
Former England internationals Rio Ferdinand and John Terry don't share the best of relationship, even after retiring from the sport long ago. The bitterness... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-27T10:34+0000
2022-05-27T10:34+0000
2022-05-27T10:34+0000
sport
sport
sport
john terry
manchester united
chelsea football club
chelsea fc
war of words
twitter war
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095821230_0:22:1991:1142_1920x0_80_0_0_dda1a7c28d3703c638e77e6844b7193c.jpg
Rio Ferdinand and John Terry were engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter after the Chelsea icon hit out at the Ex-Manchester United defender for putting him at the fifth place in his list of the top-five centre-backs in Premier League history.Ferdinand picked himself at the top, followed by current Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk at No 2. His Old Trafford colleague Nemanja Vidic was placed third, while former Netherlands star Jaap Stam was fourth, with Terry rounding off the top five. However, the ex-Blues centre-back didn't like Ferdinand's rankings and immediately fired back at the Sky Sports pundit with an Instagram story featuring his career figures, remarking that "opinions are great but stats don't lie".Not the one to sit back quietly, Ferdinand then took a "fragile ego" swipe at Terry.He responded on Twitter: "The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it's really time to start addressing the fragile ego". "You're lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it", Ferdinand added on the micro-blogging platform.A furious Terry then hit back, telling him: "A fragile ego is putting yourself at Number 1. Thanks for putting me in your top 5".Subsequently, Terry posted a collage on Twitter in which he's seen comparing his career numbers with the stats of other defenders before declaring himself as the "greatest".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095821230_0:0:1991:1494_1920x0_80_0_0_85c361e64a9c696288e22562535cf805.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, john terry, manchester united, chelsea football club, chelsea fc, war of words, twitter war, sputnik
John Terry's War of Words With Rio Ferdinand Escalates as Chelsea Icon Calls Himself 'The Greatest'
Former England internationals Rio Ferdinand and John Terry don't share the best of relationship, even after retiring from the sport long ago. The bitterness between the pair stems from a 2011 incident, when the ex-Chelsea skipper was accused of using racial slurs against the Man United legend's younger brother Anton.
Rio Ferdinand
and John Terry were engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter after the Chelsea icon hit out at the Ex-Manchester United defender for putting him at the fifth place in his list of the top-five centre-backs in Premier League
history.
Ferdinand picked himself at the top, followed by current Liverpool
defender Virgil van Dijk at No 2. His Old Trafford colleague Nemanja Vidic was placed third, while former Netherlands star Jaap Stam was fourth, with Terry rounding off the top five.
However, the ex-Blues centre-back didn't like Ferdinand's rankings and immediately fired back at the Sky Sports pundit with an Instagram story featuring his career figures, remarking that "opinions are great but stats don't lie".
Not the one to sit back quietly, Ferdinand then took a "fragile ego" swipe at Terry.
He responded on Twitter: "The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it's really time to start addressing the fragile ego".
"You're lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it", Ferdinand added on the micro-blogging platform.
A furious Terry then hit back, telling him: "A fragile ego is putting yourself at Number 1. Thanks for putting me in your top 5".
Subsequently, Terry posted a collage on Twitter in which he's seen comparing his career numbers with the stats of other defenders before declaring himself as the "greatest".