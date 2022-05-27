https://sputniknews.com/20220527/john-terrys-war-of-words-with-rio-ferdinand-escalates-as-chelsea-icon-calls-himself-the-greatest-1095818874.html

John Terry's War of Words With Rio Ferdinand Escalates as Chelsea Icon Calls Himself 'The Greatest'

John Terry's War of Words With Rio Ferdinand Escalates as Chelsea Icon Calls Himself 'The Greatest'

Former England internationals Rio Ferdinand and John Terry don't share the best of relationship, even after retiring from the sport long ago. The bitterness... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T10:34+0000

2022-05-27T10:34+0000

2022-05-27T10:34+0000

sport

sport

sport

john terry

manchester united

chelsea football club

chelsea fc

war of words

twitter war

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095821230_0:22:1991:1142_1920x0_80_0_0_dda1a7c28d3703c638e77e6844b7193c.jpg

Rio Ferdinand and John Terry were engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter after the Chelsea icon hit out at the Ex-Manchester United defender for putting him at the fifth place in his list of the top-five centre-backs in Premier League history.Ferdinand picked himself at the top, followed by current Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk at No 2. His Old Trafford colleague Nemanja Vidic was placed third, while former Netherlands star Jaap Stam was fourth, with Terry rounding off the top five. However, the ex-Blues centre-back didn't like Ferdinand's rankings and immediately fired back at the Sky Sports pundit with an Instagram story featuring his career figures, remarking that "opinions are great but stats don't lie".Not the one to sit back quietly, Ferdinand then took a "fragile ego" swipe at Terry.He responded on Twitter: "The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it's really time to start addressing the fragile ego". "You're lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it", Ferdinand added on the micro-blogging platform.A furious Terry then hit back, telling him: "A fragile ego is putting yourself at Number 1. Thanks for putting me in your top 5".Subsequently, Terry posted a collage on Twitter in which he's seen comparing his career numbers with the stats of other defenders before declaring himself as the "greatest".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, john terry, manchester united, chelsea football club, chelsea fc, war of words, twitter war, sputnik