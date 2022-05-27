https://sputniknews.com/20220527/elon-musk-says-recession-is-actually-a-good-thing--some-bankruptcies-need-to-happen-1095816646.html

Elon Musk Says Recession is 'Actually a Good Thing’ & ‘Some Bankruptcies Need to Happen’

Elon Musk Says Recession is 'Actually a Good Thing’ & ‘Some Bankruptcies Need to Happen’

Amid growing recession fears in the US, with the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy to cool down inflation which remains close to a 40-year high... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-27T07:54+0000

2022-05-27T07:54+0000

2022-05-27T07:54+0000

uk

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de2a1c2ca0668e353bc872c91163e119.jpg

Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has claimed that recession is “actually a good thing,” and “some bankruptcies need to happen.”He was responding to a question from a Twitter user who asked the tech guru to weigh in on rampant recession fears in the US.“It has been raining money on fools for too long,” tweeted the billionaire in response.He also suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic with its stay-at-home” protocols had “tricked” people into thinking there was no need for them to work hard, adding they were about to come in for a "rude awakening."Reference here was apparently made to the fact that both individuals and companies in the US received stimulus payments in three rounds of COVID-19 relief.According to the South African-born entrepreneur, who clinched a deal to buy Twitter at the end of April for an estimated $44bln, “companies that are… value destroyers need to die, so that they stop consuming resources.”When another Twitter user asked how long the recession would likely last, Musk responded by saying that "based on past experience, about 12 to 18 months." Earlier, during a live-streamed appearance at the All-In Summit in Miami Beach, Elon Musk had similarly suggested that the US economy was “probably” in a recession.The world's richest man, who at some point flirted with the idea of starting his own social media platform, in April opted to buy Twitter instead. Initially, Musk planned to borrow $25.5bln from the banks and pay another $21bln of his own money to cover the costs of the buyout.On 13 May, he announced the suspension of the transaction because the need arose to check how many fake accounts the social network had.Elon Musk, who stated he sought to revolutionise Twitter’s role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square," announced that he would not buy the micro-blogging site until the number of bots was less than 5 percent.Elon Musk’s current remarks come as BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, warned that the US Federal Reserve's move to increase interest rates to offset record inflation may trigger a recession.To counter rampant inflation, the Federal Reserve had agreed to hike interest rates by half a percentage point at the May 3-4 policy meeting, warning that further hikes in June and July could be appropriate. Currently, inflation is running at more than three times the central bank's 2 percent target. Nevertheless, according to Bloomberg’s monthly survey of economists, recession odds over the next 12 months stand at 30 percent.

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/elon-musk-to-provide-extra-625bln-to-fund-twitter-deal-1095785293.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, elon musk