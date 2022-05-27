https://sputniknews.com/20220527/cynical-con-or-true-art-robots-platinum-jubilee-queen-elizabeth-ii-portrait-draws-mixed-response-1095817834.html

‘Cynical Con’ or True Art? Robot’s Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth II Portrait Draws Mixed Response

Ai-Da has been billed by the team of programmers, roboticists, art experts and psychologists that created her in 2019 as "the world's first ultra-realistic...

A robot artist going by the name of Ai-Da has painted a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to mark her Platinum Jubilee. “Algorithm Queen” was unveiled on Friday and described as a tribute to “an amazing human being”.Indeed, one can discern quite clearly in the likeness the 96-year-old monarch’s trademark pearls and bold outfit colours, along with her recognizable facial expression. However, not everyone was enthusiastic about the robot’s brushwork.Jonathan Jones, an art critic for The Guardian, said the painting was “yet another example of the cynical, transparent con that is AI art”.According to the critic, the portrait depicted the Queen’s eyes as possessing “a vacant, not quite human look.”“The mixture of leaden accuracy and, at the same time, complete lack of emphasis, feeling or conviction in Ai-Da’s depiction of Her Maj is a telling glimpse of the limits of the AI ‘art’ genre. The machine records, but does not see. Because it has no conscious mind, let alone emotions,” he stated.Ai-Da, who is referred to as “the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist” by the team of collaborating programmers, roboticists, art experts and psychologists who completed her in 2019, said on Friday:Aidan Meller, one of the robot’s creators, believed that the first portrait of the monarch by a robot offered an opportunity to reflect on “all that has changed during the Queen’s life” since her coronation in 1953.Ai-Da was named in honour of computing pioneer Ada Lovelace, an English mathematician and writer known for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine.The robot/artist said that unlike human artists she does not experience emotions, but “it is possible to train [a] machine learning system to learn to recognise emotional facial expressions”.Ai-Da, who is regularly updated in step with advances in AI technology, last month held her first solo exhibition at the 2022 Venice Biennale.

