Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Gets Clean Chit in Cruise Drug Bust Scandal
Aryan Khan, 24, and his friends were arrested by the central law enforcement and intelligence agency NCB on 3 October 2021 for alleged possession and... 27.05.2022, Sputnik International
India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the Cordelia cruise drug case, which drew widespread media attention for weeks last year. Besides Aryan, 19 other accused were arrested in the case, of which all the accused, except two, are out on bail."Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT (Special Investigation Team), a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence", Singh added.The NCB, on Friday, submitted a chargesheet after their investigation of the case before a special NDPS court following the verification of documents.Last year, on 2 October, the NCB conducted a raid after being tipped off about the cruise party. Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, among others, were arrested the next day. They were sent to jail on 8 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.A total of 17 others, including guests and drug peddlers, were also nabbed. Four weeks later, on 28 October, the court granted bail to Aryan and his friends.
Aryan Khan, 24, and his friends were arrested by the central law enforcement and intelligence agency NCB on 3 October 2021 for alleged possession and consumption of drugs at a rave party held on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. After spending more than three weeks in jail, Aryan was granted bail by court.
India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the Cordelia cruise drug case, which drew widespread media attention for weeks last year.
Besides Aryan, 19 other accused were arrested in the case, of which all the accused, except two, are out on bail.
"All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak", Sanjay Kumar Singh, deputy director general (operations) of the NCB, said in a statement on Friday.
"Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT (Special Investigation Team), a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence", Singh added.
The NCB, on Friday, submitted a chargesheet after their investigation of the case before a special NDPS court following the verification of documents.
Last year, on 2 October, the NCB conducted a raid after being tipped off about the cruise party. Aryan and his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, among others, were arrested the next day.
They were sent to jail on 8 October for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
A total of 17 others, including guests and drug peddlers, were also nabbed. Four weeks later, on 28 October, the court granted bail to Aryan and his friends.