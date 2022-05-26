https://sputniknews.com/20220526/video-beto-orourke-slams-governor-abbott-for-doing-nothing-about-texas-school-shooting-1095787747.html
Video: Beto O'Rourke Slams Governor Abbott For 'Doing Nothing' About Texas School Shooting
A shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas took place on 24 May. 19 children and two teachers were killed, and 17 others injured.
During a press conference in Uvalde after the mass shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was interrupted by Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
O'Rourke said that Abbott was doing nothing, adding that the shooting was "totally predictable" in a culture of lax gun laws.
"The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing,” O'Rourke said.
Later, he was escorted from the room.
“We need all Texans in this one moment in time to put aside their own agendas, think of somebody other than ourselves, think about the people who are hurt,” Abbott said after O'Rourke left the room.
Moments later, Lieutenant-Governor of Texas Dan Patrick said that it was time to concentrate on the victims.
“This is not a partisan issue. This is not a political issue,” he said.
At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school
in Uvalde. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos is alleged to have perpetrated the shooting.
Ramos was fatally shot by responding law enforcement officers.