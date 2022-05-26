https://sputniknews.com/20220526/video-beto-orourke-slams-governor-abbott-for-doing-nothing-about-texas-school-shooting-1095787747.html

Video: Beto O'Rourke Slams Governor Abbott For 'Doing Nothing' About Texas School Shooting

A shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas took place on 24 May. 19 children and two teachers were killed, and 17 others injured. 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

During a press conference in Uvalde after the mass shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was interrupted by Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.O'Rourke said that Abbott was doing nothing, adding that the shooting was "totally predictable" in a culture of lax gun laws.Later, he was escorted from the room.Moments later, Lieutenant-Governor of Texas Dan Patrick said that it was time to concentrate on the victims.At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos is alleged to have perpetrated the shooting.Ramos was fatally shot by responding law enforcement officers.

