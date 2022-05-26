https://sputniknews.com/20220526/us-will-absolutely-not-invite-maduro-government-to-summit-of-americas-in-june-1095802536.html

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro Government to Summit of Americas in June

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro Government to Summit of Americas in June

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will "absolutely" not invite the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to participate in Summit of the... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T14:45+0000

2022-05-26T14:45+0000

2022-05-26T14:45+0000

us

venezuelan

summit of the americas (soa)

nicolas maduro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083131074_0:0:1559:878_1920x0_80_0_0_6267c5d95506498119631928544abd6c.jpg

"Absolutely not. We do not recognize them as a sovereign government," O’Reilly told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee when asked whether or not the United States had invited representatives of Maduro's government to the summit.O’Reilly did not clarify whether the US government had invited representatives of self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido, pointing out that this is the responsibility of the White House to invite participants."We are in constant discussions with them about how to participate and engage in the summit," he said about Guido’s supporters.O’Reilly also noted that the White House should make a decision on inviting the Cuban government. However, the United States had already invited members of Cuba's civil society, he said."We want to have a broad participation from civil society from every country, where authoritarians or dictators are seeking to snuff out public debate," O'Reilly added.The Summit of the Americas will take place in Los Angeles on 6-10 June.

venezuelan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, venezuelan, summit of the americas (soa), nicolas maduro