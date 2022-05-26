https://sputniknews.com/20220526/uk-chancellor-rishi-sunak-announces-financial-support-package-at-house-of-commons-1095789164.html

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Announces Financial Support Package at House of Commons

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Announces Financial Support Package at House of Commons

In early May, the Bank of England raised its forecast, predicting that inflation in the UK will reach an all-time high this year, exceeding 10% in the fourth... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-26T10:27+0000

2022-05-26T10:27+0000

2022-05-26T10:27+0000

uk

rishi sunak

house of commons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095291772_0:237:2925:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_5301ea0708f43b004399d3f8db90976a.jpg

Sputnik is live as United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement at the House of Commons announcing a new package of financial support, likely to include a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the main contributor to soaring inflation is the rising cost of electricity, gas and other fuels, which, subsequently, drives the housing prices up. In general, the UK witnessed a 54%-increase in energy prices in April, with a major increase in motor fuels, by 31.4%, which in turn, led to surging transport costs.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces financial support package at HoC stream 2022-05-26T10:27+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, rishi sunak, house of commons, видео