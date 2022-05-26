https://sputniknews.com/20220526/uk-chancellor-rishi-sunak-announces-financial-support-package-at-house-of-commons-1095789164.html
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Announces Financial Support Package at House of Commons
Sputnik is live as United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement at the House of Commons announcing a new package of financial support, likely to include a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the main contributor to soaring inflation is the rising cost of electricity, gas and other fuels, which, subsequently, drives the housing prices up. In general, the UK witnessed a 54%-increase in energy prices in April, with a major increase in motor fuels, by 31.4%, which in turn, led to surging transport costs.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
In early May, the Bank of England raised its forecast, predicting that inflation in the UK will reach an all-time high this year, exceeding 10% in the fourth quarter.
Sputnik is live as United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers a statement at the House of Commons announcing a new package of financial support, likely to include a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.
According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the main contributor to soaring inflation is the rising cost of electricity, gas and other fuels, which, subsequently, drives the housing prices up. In general, the UK witnessed a 54%-increase in energy prices in April, with a major increase in motor fuels, by 31.4%, which in turn, led to surging transport costs.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!