Two Arrested in India for Tying Man to Truck With Shoe Garland for 'Stealing' Phone
Two Arrested in India for Tying Man to Truck With Shoe Garland for 'Stealing' Phone
On 19 May, a man was caught allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the truck. As a punishment, the driver and another man tied him to the front of a moving... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
Odisha police have arrested the truck driver and his associate days after the two tied him to a truck with a garland of slippers around his neck in a viral video. The two are charged with endangering a man's life.In the clip, the man can be seen dangling from the moving vehicle as he was tied to the front of the lorry, weirdly reminiscent of the fate which befalls Lotso, the scheming duplicitous pink stuffed teddy bear in Toy Story 3, who ends up tied to the grille of a lorry. In this case, the man was being "punished' for allegedly stealing a phone from the vehicle.After the incident, the victim, identified as Gajendra Swain of Tikarpanga, lodged a police complaint against the accused driver Pravakar Nayak and others involved.The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) took suo motu recognition of the incident and served a notice to the district police to investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days.The accused will appear in court later on Thursday, but the police are looking for others possibly involved in the incident.
india, truck, truck drivers, crime

Two Arrested in India for Tying Man to Truck With Shoe Garland for 'Stealing' Phone

12:16 GMT 26.05.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
On 19 May, a man was caught allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the truck. As a punishment, the driver and another man tied him to the front of a moving truck.
Odisha police have arrested the truck driver and his associate days after the two tied him to a truck with a garland of slippers around his neck in a viral video. The two are charged with endangering a man's life.
In the clip, the man can be seen dangling from the moving vehicle as he was tied to the front of the lorry, weirdly reminiscent of the fate which befalls Lotso, the scheming duplicitous pink stuffed teddy bear in Toy Story 3, who ends up tied to the grille of a lorry. In this case, the man was being "punished' for allegedly stealing a phone from the vehicle.
After the incident, the victim, identified as Gajendra Swain of Tikarpanga, lodged a police complaint against the accused driver Pravakar Nayak and others involved.
The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) took suo motu recognition of the incident and served a notice to the district police to investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days.
The accused will appear in court later on Thursday, but the police are looking for others possibly involved in the incident.
