https://sputniknews.com/20220526/three-toronto-schools-on-lockdown-amid-reports-of-man-armed-with-rifle-1095807590.html
Toronto Police Give 'All Clear' After Shooting Rifle-Armed Suspect Outside School
Toronto Police Give 'All Clear' After Shooting Rifle-Armed Suspect Outside School
Several schools in the Toronto area were placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon, following reports of a person walking down the street with a rifle in their... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-26T18:19+0000
2022-05-26T18:19+0000
2022-05-26T18:54+0000
canada
gunman
lockdown
toronto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105254/59/1052545933_0:540:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_efd038fbac794696bcaf445c69d2e5a5.jpg
According to Canadian news website CP24, citing an eyewitness report, one person had been shot by police on Thursday afternoon in front of an elementary school in Toronto's lakeside Scarborough district.Toronto police described the suspect in a tweet as "male, late teens early 20s, white ball hat, 3/4 length coat."Paramedics told CP24 they had responded to the scene upon reports of a shooting, but had not transported anyone from the scene.Several area schools were placed in lockdown after a report of a person walking down the street holding a rifle reached Toronto police, including Charlottetown Junior Public School, Centennial Road Junior Public School, Joseph Howe Senior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute.The incident comes days after a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman boasted of his plans to kill his grandmother and schoolchildren before storming into a public school and shooting to death 19 children and two adults. The shooter was killed by police when they stormed the school.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105254/59/1052545933_283:0:4891:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_ca08b1ab7aef5e634dd07212f3a49d0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, gunman, lockdown, toronto
Toronto Police Give 'All Clear' After Shooting Rifle-Armed Suspect Outside School
18:19 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 26.05.2022)
Several schools in the Toronto area were placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon, following reports of a person walking down the street with a rifle in their hands, local media reported.
According to Canadian news website CP24
, citing an eyewitness report, one person had been shot by police on Thursday afternoon in front of an elementary school in Toronto's lakeside Scarborough district.
Toronto police described the suspect
in a tweet as "male, late teens early 20s, white ball hat, 3/4 length coat."
The person was later reported as being in police custody. However, in a screenshot from a video posted by Toronto CTV News
, an orange tarp covering a body could be seen on the sidewalk, surrounded by police, suggesting the suspect has since died.
Paramedics told CP24 they had responded to the scene upon reports of a shooting, but had not transported anyone from the scene.
There were no reports of any shooting done by the suspect, or of anyone wounded other than the suspect.
Several area schools were placed in lockdown after a report of a person walking down the street holding a rifle reached Toronto police, including Charlottetown Junior Public School, Centennial Road Junior Public School, Joseph Howe Senior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute.
At 2:11 pm, about 90 minutes after Toronto police received the report, they said
, "there is no wider threat to public safety" and that parents could begin picking up their children.
The incident comes days after a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman boasted of his plans
to kill his grandmother and schoolchildren before storming into a public school and shooting to death 19 children
and two adults. The shooter was killed by police when they stormed the school.