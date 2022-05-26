https://sputniknews.com/20220526/three-toronto-schools-on-lockdown-amid-reports-of-man-armed-with-rifle-1095807590.html

Toronto Police Give 'All Clear' After Shooting Rifle-Armed Suspect Outside School

Several schools in the Toronto area were placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon, following reports of a person walking down the street with a rifle in their... 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

According to Canadian news website CP24, citing an eyewitness report, one person had been shot by police on Thursday afternoon in front of an elementary school in Toronto's lakeside Scarborough district.Toronto police described the suspect in a tweet as "male, late teens early 20s, white ball hat, 3/4 length coat."Paramedics told CP24 they had responded to the scene upon reports of a shooting, but had not transported anyone from the scene.Several area schools were placed in lockdown after a report of a person walking down the street holding a rifle reached Toronto police, including Charlottetown Junior Public School, Centennial Road Junior Public School, Joseph Howe Senior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute.The incident comes days after a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman boasted of his plans to kill his grandmother and schoolchildren before storming into a public school and shooting to death 19 children and two adults. The shooter was killed by police when they stormed the school.

