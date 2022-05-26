https://sputniknews.com/20220526/rec-share-of-non-energy-exports-to-friendly-countries-tops-60-percent-1095921058.html

REC: Share of Non-Energy Exports to Friendly Countries Tops 60 Percent

The share of non-energy exports to friendly countries account for 61 percent, said Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Centre (REC, part of VEB.RF). 26.05.2022, Sputnik International

“If we talk about non-energy exports, the supply to friendly countries is 61% of the total amount. These are our export markets, which are waiting for Russian products, and where we supply our goods,” Nikishina said during a speech at the National Industrial Summit “Industrial politics in new realities". In her opinion, "We should say thanks to the companies that vocally announced that they were leaving Russia and slammed the door."Nikishina also stated that "many countries around the world see Russia as a potential partner that will help replace Western products in production chains. This is happening amid harsh anti-Russian rhetoric and the vocal withdrawal of Western companies from the Russian market."

