REC: Share of Non-Energy Exports to Friendly Countries Tops 60 Percent
REC: Share of Non-Energy Exports to Friendly Countries Tops 60 Percent
russia, russian export center jsc (rec), export, energy

REC: Share of Non-Energy Exports to Friendly Countries Tops 60 Percent

13:08 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 01.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the photo bank Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center
Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov
/
Go to the photo bank
