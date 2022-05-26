https://sputniknews.com/20220526/rec-share-of-non-energy-exports-to-friendly-countries-tops-60-percent-1095921058.html
REC: Share of Non-Energy Exports to Friendly Countries Tops 60 Percent
REC: Share of Non-Energy Exports to Friendly Countries Tops 60 Percent
13:08 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 01.06.2022)
The share of non-energy exports to friendly countries account for 61 percent, said Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Centre (REC, part of VEB.RF).
“If we talk about non-energy exports, the supply to friendly countries is 61% of the total amount. These are our export markets, which are waiting for Russian products, and where we supply our goods,” Nikishina said during a speech at the National Industrial Summit “Industrial politics in new realities".
In her opinion, "We should say thanks to the companies that vocally announced that they were leaving Russia and slammed the door."
"This made many countries think about whether their dependence on Western technology could be dangerous, as it turned out to be dangerous for Russia when all norms of international law are violated for political reasons. This created an additional window of opportunity for Russian exporters," the head of the REC believes.
Nikishina also stated that "many countries around the world see Russia as a potential partner that will help replace Western products in production chains. This is happening amid harsh anti-Russian rhetoric and the vocal withdrawal of Western companies from the Russian market."