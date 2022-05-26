https://sputniknews.com/20220526/python-bites-malaysian-mans-buttocks-as-he-plays-mobile-game-during-toilet-time-1095796308.html
Python Bites Malaysian Man's Buttocks as He Plays Mobile Game During Toilet Time
Python Bites Malaysian Man's Buttocks as He Plays Mobile Game During Toilet Time
Even though the python turned out not to be venomous, the man was hospitalised and given a shot against tetanus. 26.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-26T13:42+0000
2022-05-26T13:42+0000
2022-05-26T13:43+0000
malaysia
python
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106966/40/1069664019_0:90:1025:666_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd494f417c4373ec94b0c025ddd9d79.jpg
Sabri Tazali was sitting on the toilet and playing mobile games when he felt a sudden pain. After he jumped up, he saw a snake hanging from his buttocks.The man, who lives in Selayang, Malaysia, pulled what looked like a python off his body and threw it against the wall, and then ran out of the restroom.Later, rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene of the incident and took the snake, which turned out to be a non-venomous python.The man was taken to hospital, where he was given a tetanus shot.Two weeks after the incident, Tazali found parts of the snake's teeth in the wound area.Apparently traumatised by the intimate yet painful encounter, Tazali is said to have avoided his toilet at home and used one at a nearby mosque for two weeks following the incident, which occurred in March.According to The Star, Tazali used to spend some 15 minutes playing games on his mobile while using the toilet.
malaysia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106966/40/1069664019_8:0:1015:755_1920x0_80_0_0_276b14d6c263c927af20625798d2e6fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
malaysia, python
Python Bites Malaysian Man's Buttocks as He Plays Mobile Game During Toilet Time
13:42 GMT 26.05.2022 (Updated: 13:43 GMT 26.05.2022)
Even though the python turned out not to be venomous, the man was hospitalised and given a shot against tetanus.
Sabri Tazali was sitting on the toilet and playing mobile games when he felt a sudden pain. After he jumped up, he saw a snake hanging from his buttocks.
The man, who lives in Selayang, Malaysia, pulled what looked like a python off his body and threw it against the wall, and then ran out of the restroom.
“When I wanted to open the door, I panicked, so I accidentally smashed the door”, Tazali said.
Later, rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene of the incident and took the snake, which turned out to be a non-venomous python
.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was given a tetanus shot.
Two weeks after the incident, Tazali found parts of the snake's teeth in the wound area.
Apparently traumatised by the intimate yet painful encounter, Tazali is said to have avoided his toilet at home and used one at a nearby mosque for two weeks following the incident, which occurred in March.
According to The Star, Tazali used to spend some 15 minutes playing games on his mobile while using the toilet.